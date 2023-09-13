Victory Square Portfolio Company GameOn Partners With LALIGA, World’s Most-Followed Soccer League, to Launch Next-Gen Fantasy Games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investor access to a portfolio of the best and brightest entrepreneurs and innovations from around the world in a single stock, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a next generation fantasy sports platform partnered with the world's best sports leagues to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a deal with LALIGA North America, the world’s most-followed soccer league on social media.



LALIGA operates two competitions, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Spain’s top-flight competition, composed of 20 clubs including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, and Sevilla FC, among others, and LALIGA HYPERMOTION, Spain’s second division competition, which features 22 teams.

LALIGA has a global community of over 200 million fans across 17 platforms in 20 different languages, and boasts a young, diverse and multicultural fanbase. LALIGA’s global audience exceeds 2.8 billion , and the league has 90 media partners in more than 180 territories. In the United States, ESPN is the exclusive broadcaster of LALIGA, with all games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, reaching more than 25 million ESPN+ subscribers across the territory.

GameOn will launch next-gen fantasy games based on real world LALIGA players and matches. Fans will be immersed in a soccer experience like never before - collecting playable avatars, customizing and equipping gear, and playing in various game modes like Live Fantasy, PvP Battles, and Quests. In all modes, fans will win exclusive prizes like cash, VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and superstar meet-and-greets. LALIGA will promote the games across in-arena events, watch parties, social media, website, mobile apps, and email. The product will be available in the United States and Canada.

“We can’t wait to deliver next-gen fantasy games to millions of LALIGA fans, bringing them closer to the world’s best clubs and players,” said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. “We’re focused on major league opportunities that leverage our scalable PLAYN3XT platform and drive highly-profitable revenue growth. LALIGA is our execution in action.”

“Connecting and engaging with LALIGA fans across different platforms and products is always our number one priority and we’re excited to be able to do this with our partners at GameOn," said LALIGA North America CEO Boris Gartner. “Their innovative approach to fan engagement allows our audience opportunities to interact with LALIGA’s world-favorite clubs and players like never before.”

Once the next several partnerships are announced, GameOn management intends to share new and detailed guidance on revenue projections in late-Q3 or early-Q4. Management expects each partner to exponentially drive GameOn’s investor reach, brand equity, and bottom line.

“The LALIGA announcement signals a new era for GameOn,’ said Bailey. “We will continue to progress major leagues through our funnel and are confident we’ll announce several new partnerships in the coming months.”

To hear more, join GameOn on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces today at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT .

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, and sports veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, LALIGA, PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society. Learn more about our PLAYN3XT platform .

About LALIGA North America

LALIGA North America is a joint venture between LALIGA and Relevent Sports that serves as the exclusive representation of LALIGA in the United States, Canada and Mexico for all commercial and development activities. The venture manages the media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of LALIGA and supports its growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, development of youth academies and coaches and exhibition tours.

Sign up to VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Shafin Diamond Tejani”

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

www.victorysquare.com

For further information about Victory Square, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Abbey Vogt

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Peter Smyrniotis – Director

Telephone: 604 283-9166

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 25+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

Victory Square integrates a strong ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) component throughout its operations. Our portfolio highlights minority entrepreneurs, often overlooked by traditional investors, including many from developing countries. We are also dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we serve and operate. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square and its portfolio companies, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and portfolio companies, including those items listed under the heading “Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Update”, “Notable Portfolio Highlights” and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “to be”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, “objectives”, “outlook” or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Victory Square’s control, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Victory Square which are available under the Victory Square’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.