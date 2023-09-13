Global Quantum Computing-based Gaming Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global quantum computing-based gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The quantum computing-based gaming market is driven by the quest for unprecedented gaming experiences. Quantum computing's immense processing power promises complex simulations, hyper-realistic graphics, and novel gameplay mechanics. This technology opens the door to quantum-enhanced AI opponents, generating unpredictable and adaptive gaming challenges.

Key Market Trends

Quantum-enhanced AI and Gameplay: The integration of quantum computing into gaming could lead to the development of more sophisticated and adaptive AI opponents. Gamers may experience more challenging and realistic gameplay scenarios as quantum algorithms optimize in-game decision-making for NPCs (non-playable characters).

Quantum Security and Blockchain Integration: The trend toward utilizing quantum encryption for enhanced security in gaming is likely to continue. Quantum-resistant cryptographic methods could become more prevalent, especially in blockchain-based in-game asset ownership and trading systems, ensuring the security of valuable virtual items.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Quantum Computing-based Gaming Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

Based on game type, the simulation games segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the gaming platform outlook, the PC and console gaming segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players operating in the market are Cognos, IBM, QRadar XDR, Red Hat OpenShift, Google, D-Wave Systems, Rigetti Computing, Honeywell Quantum Computing, Microsoft, Zapata Computing, Alphabet Inc. (X) - Quantum X Lab, and Intel, among others.





Game Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Simulation Games

Quantum Games

Gaming Platform (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

PC and Console Gaming

Cloud Gaming

Mobile Gaming





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





