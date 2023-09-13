United States Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Millennials Drive Demand for Outdoor Ovens, Especially for Pizza Lovers

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US outdoor cooking equipment market exhibited remarkable growth in 2022, recording a valuation of $15 billion. Anticipated to continue its ascent, this market is poised to reach an impressive $46 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period.

Outdoor cooking enthusiasts understand that few experiences rival the joy of preparing and savoring delicious food in the great outdoors. Outdoor cooking equipment encompasses a diverse range of appliances and tools designed for grilling, baking, and cooking in open-air settings, whether it's on a patio, in a backyard, at a campsite, during travel, at a picnic area, poolside, or even in front of a commercial food outlet.

This comprehensive report offers in-depth insights into the US outdoor cooking equipment market, providing critical data on market size, forecasts, and revenue generated from equipment sales. It presents a current and comprehensive market scenario, encompassing the market size, projected forecasts, relevant market segments, and prevailing industry trends within the US outdoor cooking equipment landscape.

The study delves into the dynamics of the outdoor cooking equipment market for the years 2023 to 2028, offering a detailed overview of market growth enablers, constraints, and emerging trends. The report provides a holistic perspective, covering both demand and supply aspects of the market, and profiles leading companies and prominent players operating within this space.

The specially designed equipment caters to consumers seeking convenient and enjoyable outdoor cooking experiences. With increasing disposable income levels among the US population, investments in developing backyards, gardens, balconies, and outdoor spaces are on the rise. Consequently, consumer preferences for outdoor cooking equipment are soaring in the US market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The outdoor cooking equipment market is growing significantly due to the emergence of tailored and sustainable outdoor kitchens, the growing trend of hosting friends and family at home, technological advancements in outdoor cooking equipment, the growing trend of creating outdoor living spaces, rising demand for portable cooking equipment, increasing customization options & modularity to expand outdoor kitchen penetration, increasing interest in outdoor activities, growing commercial food outlets, and high demand for specialist appliances.

The demand for lightweight and portable cooking equipment in the US outdoor cooking equipment market is growing significantly for camping, hiking, picnic areas, etc.

The demand for Wi-Fi-enabled cooking equipment is gaining traction in the market. The companies are offering smart technology-based equipment to control and monitor temperature and can set timers for cooking various types of food. For instance, MAK Grills and Green Mountain Grills offer Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor cooking equipment in the US market.

The demand for ovens for outdoor cooking is rising in the market due to the increasing demand for pizza among the millennial population in the US over the last few years.

Weber, W. C. Bradley Co., Newell Brands, Blackstone Products, Cuisinart, and Middleby are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Traeger Pellet Grills, American Cooking Equipment, Cadco, BIG GREEN EGG, Dansons, Camp Chef, Onward Multi-Corp NAPOLEON, and others are the other prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

In the US outdoor cooking equipment market, the marine sector's demand for grills and griddles is rising significantly. Thus, the vendors can offer high-quality lightweight equipment for the marine sector and gain traction in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States

