Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Size Anticipated to Reach USD 23.35 Billion By 2032, at 33.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Solution, Services); By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global user and entity behavior analytics market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1.30 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 23.35 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 33.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is User and Entity Behavior Analytics? How Big Is User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Size & Share?

Overview

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), also called user behavior analytics (UBA), is a cybersecurity feature or solution that finds hazards by spotting behavior that deviates from the usual. While there are many uses for UEBA, it is most frequently employed to observe and identify unauthorized data access and transfer, odd traffic patterns, and doubtful or negative activities on a computer network or endpoints.

Also, the demand for the user and entity behavior analytics market is increasing. It is a crucial component of a modern organization's cyber security stack, especially because many legacy products are rapidly losing their usefulness. Firewalls, secure web gateways (SWGs), and other intrusion prevention technologies are some of the most common perimeter defensive systems that cybercriminals and hackers may more easily avoid.

Request Sample Copy of User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Check Point Software

Cisco

Cynet

Exabeam

Fortinet

IBM Corporation

LogRhytm

Lookout

McAfee

Microsoft Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Rapid7

Sophos Group

Splunk

Varonis

VMWare

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2699/2

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 23.35 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.73 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 33.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Microsoft Corporation, Check Point Software, Varonis, Palo Alto Networks, and IBM Corporation Segments Covered By Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased adoption of BYOD: Employees are using applications, insecure servers, and platforms due to the growing acceptance of bring your own device (BYOD) rules and remote work scenarios, opening a vulnerability that attackers and hackers can exploit. UEBA uses algorithms to examine user trends, daily activity patterns, and behavior to address this. Security monitoring teams can quickly respond to suspected cyber threats because of UEBA's ability to identify even the smallest deviations from the usual activity patterns.

Employees are using applications, insecure servers, and platforms due to the growing acceptance of bring your own device (BYOD) rules and remote work scenarios, opening a vulnerability that attackers and hackers can exploit. UEBA uses algorithms to examine user trends, daily activity patterns, and behavior to address this. Security monitoring teams can quickly respond to suspected cyber threats because of UEBA's ability to identify even the smallest deviations from the usual activity patterns. Rising technological capabilities: UEBA systems' expanding technological capabilities offer extremely dependable and economical options for spotting possible threats. These features help SMEs save money and resources while raising security awareness across their servers and devices. This has a big positive impact on SMEs, boosting the user and entity behavior analytics market growth.

Top Findings of the Report

The growing need to control insider threats posed by users, the rise in real-time analytics needs by various companies, and the lack of skilled security specialists are key factors driving the market. Also, the market is driven by significant advancements in machine learning technology and data analysis methods.

The user and entity behavior analytics market segmentation is primarily based on the deployment, component, vertical, enterprise size, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2022.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Identify targeted attacks: UEBA is primarily concerned with detecting insider threats, such as tracking potential offenders who already have access to users' networks and compromised staff devices and recognizing employees who may have gone rogue. Due to this proactive strategy, the firm's devices, servers, and applications can be more effectively protected.

UEBA is primarily concerned with detecting insider threats, such as tracking potential offenders who already have access to users' networks and compromised staff devices and recognizing employees who may have gone rogue. Due to this proactive strategy, the firm's devices, servers, and applications can be more effectively protected. Diminish potential risks and safeguard information: Large businesses are appealing targets for malicious players because they contain sensitive information and data. As a result, it is crucial to deploy appropriate security measures on organizational and personal devices, networks, and systems to reduce potential risks and protect sensitive information within these businesses, increasing the user and entity behavior analytics market demand.

Segmental Analysis

Cloud Sector Holds the Significant Share

The cloud sector had the largest market share. It relies on a license basis, allowing businesses to access product offerings based on their unique usage requirements, spending limits, timelines, and corporate goals. This method offers a practical and affordable way to find, monitor, and discover weaknesses and potential threats in networks, servers, and endpoint devices. The benefits of cloud-based UEBA, like scalability and accessibility, support the expansion of this market.

Moreover, the on-premises category is predicted to increase at the fastest rate. The term "on-premise model" refers to internal software and solution offerings that give businesses increased control and security assurance over their devices, networks, and applications. This approach allows organizations to align their priority requirements, areas, and dynamic security environment.

Retail and E-Commerce Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

The IT and telecom sector held the largest user and entity behavior analytics market share. This is mainly related to the availability of vast and complex networks, priceless customer data, and the growing adoption of interconnected technology. These networks' complexity and the sheer number of linked devices make it difficult for IT professionals and support teams to identify and neutralize threats in a manageable amount of time. Organizations can identify and monitor possible threats with the help of UEBA solutions.

Furthermore, The BFSI sector is anticipated to expand most quickly. This industry is especially susceptible to increased hazards of cyber threats. To remain competitive, satisfy customer demands, and keep up with current technological breakthroughs, many industries are quickly adopting modern technologies and seeing a large increase in IT spending.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research needs. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Geographical Overview

North America: Because of important service providers like Microsoft, IBM, Varonis, and Palo Alto Networks, North America has tremendous growth potential for the UEBA industry. Additionally, the need to safeguard crucial organizational assets like servers, networks, and endpoint devices that store enormous amounts of sensitive data is highlighted by the growing demand for reliable network, server, and application security solutions across numerous sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, IT, government, and telecommunications.

Asia Pacific: The user and entity behavior analytics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the study period. This development can be ascribed to the region's significant use of cutting-edge technology, such as web applications, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and interface technologies, in various industries, including IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecoms. Strong security solutions are becoming increasingly necessary to safeguard these technological breakthroughs.

Browse the Detail Report “User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Solution, Services); By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud); By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/user-and-entity-behavior-analytics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Palo Alto Networks unveiled sophisticated identification, threat detection, and response solutions in March 2023. By examining behavioral data, these solutions utilize cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to quickly discover, assess, and mitigate possible hazards. The solutions from Palo Alto Networks allow for the quick detection and prevention of attacks, delivering improved security measures in seconds.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

How big is the user and entity behavior analytics market size?

What are the key driving growth factors of user and entity behavior analytics?

Which segment accounts for the largest market share?

What is the study period of this market?

Which region is leading the user and entity behavior analytics market?

What are the upcoming key opportunities and trends in the user and entity behavior analytics market?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the user and entity behavior analytics market report based on component, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

By Component Outlook

Solution

Services

By Deployment Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical Outlook

BFSI

IT And Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter