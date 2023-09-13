Quantum Computing Gains Momentum as Demand Rises Across Diverse Industries, Predicts Market Growth to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing market is expected to experience substantial growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.08% from 2022 to 2028, driven by various factors, including the rising demand for quantum computing services and systems, technological advancements, and applications in diverse industries.

Market Segmentation

The quantum computing market has been segmented based on several key factors:

Offering: This includes services and systems, with services expected to register a high CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period. Services encompass quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) and consulting services.

This includes services and systems, with services expected to register a high CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period. Services encompass quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) and consulting services. Deployment: The methods of deployment comprise on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

The methods of deployment comprise on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Technology: Key quantum computing technologies include trapped ions, quantum annealing, superconducting qubits, and others.

Key quantum computing technologies include trapped ions, quantum annealing, superconducting qubits, and others. Application: Quantum computing applications encompass quantum-assisted optimization, quantum simulation, quantum-assisted machine learning, and quantum cryptography.

Quantum computing applications encompass quantum-assisted optimization, quantum simulation, quantum-assisted machine learning, and quantum cryptography. End-user Industry: Various sectors are adopting quantum computing technology, including banking and finance, IT and telecom, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, space and defense, energy and power, transportation and logistics, academia, government, chemicals, and others.

Various sectors are adopting quantum computing technology, including banking and finance, IT and telecom, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, space and defense, energy and power, transportation and logistics, academia, government, chemicals, and others. Region: Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Rest of World (Middle East and Africa, Latin America).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and the global economy. However, it has also accelerated the adoption of technology, including quantum computing. The increased reliance on technology has boosted demand for quantum computing solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Machine Learning (ML)

Rising Demand for Supply Chain Optimization

Early Adoption of Quantum Computers in the Banking and Financial Industries

Restraints:

Technological Hurdles in Implementation

Quantum Skills Shortage

Opportunities:

Development of Advanced Cryptography Solutions

Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology

Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Challenges:

Stability and Error Correction Issues

Geographical Insights

North America: Dominates the market with a robust R&D environment and public-private partnerships driving adoption and innovation.

Dominates the market with a robust R&D environment and public-private partnerships driving adoption and innovation. Europe: Witnessing substantial growth, with a rush towards quantum computing technologies in sectors such as healthcare, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Witnessing substantial growth, with a rush towards quantum computing technologies in sectors such as healthcare, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Asia-Pacific (APAC): The fastest-growing regional market, driven by applications in various end-user industries and increasing R&D activities.

Key Players

Key players in the global quantum computing market include Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Amazon.Com Inc., Atos Se, Baidu Inc., D-Wave Quantum Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infleqtion, International Business Machines Corp., Ionq Inc., Isara Corp., Microsoft Corp., Qc Ware Corp., Quantinuum Ltd., Rigetti Computing Inc., Toshiba Corp., Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc., and Zapata Computing Inc.

Conclusion

The global quantum computing market is poised for significant growth, with various factors propelling its expansion across industries. The adoption of quantum computing is expected to revolutionize computation and provide innovative solutions to complex problems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25rrle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment