BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, Insider information, 13 September 2023 at 4:45 p.m.



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc – Insider information: Plan to complete minor open issues approved – the Company updates its outlook on the schedule of the CE marking

The CE marking process of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc's ("BBS") first product (ARTEBONE® Paste) includes two main streams: approval of the quality system and approval of the product.

Regarding the approval of the quality system, the Notified body has today (September 13, 2023) approved the plan submitted by BBS to complete the required four open minor measures. The measures are estimated to be completed in March-May 2024, after which the quality system may be approved.

Regarding the product approval process, the authorities continue to review the documentation alongside which the consultation of the Medicines Agency will take place. The Finnish Medicine Agency (Fimea) is prepared to initiate the consultation. Once started, the Company expects the consultation to take 3-7 months to be completed.

Due to the updated schedule of the quality system approval, the Company has updated its outlook for the approval of the CE marking.

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO:

"The backlog of application processing by the authorities and the additional measures required of BBS during the process have caused delays in the application process. However, we remain satisfied with how the CE marking process has progressed regarding the substance. No significant non-conformities have been discovered during the audits which we have not been able to solve. Now that the schedule has been clarified, the Company has started the preliminary commercialization measures and engaged with potential distributors."

New outlook

The Company has submitted the CE marking application for its first product (ARTEBONE® Paste) to the notified body on 9 March 2022. The Company expects the authorities’ decision on approving the application during the second quarter of 2024.

Further measures are required to ensure the sufficiency of the Company's financing to implement the Company’s plans following the expected approval of the CE marking. The Company continues discussions to secure additional funding to enable the continuation of the development work as well as initiating commercial activities.

Previous outlook

The Company has submitted the CE marking application for its first product (ARTEBONE® Paste) to the notified body on 9 March 2022. The Company expects authorities’ decision on approving the application during 2023.

Preparations for commercial operations will start towards the end of 2023.

Further measures are required to ensure the sufficiency of the Company's financing to implement the Company’s plans following the expected approval of the CE marking. The Company continues discussions to secure additional funding to enable the continuation of the development work as well as initiating commercial activities.





The product's journey towards commercialization

Phase Action Status Product development







Preclinical animal tests Completed Functionality and efficiency tests Completed Clinical test Completed CE marking







































Submitting the CE application Completed Quality system application In process 1st audit Completed 2nd audit Completed Additional audit Completed Additional measures Plan approved Product approval In process Product classification Completed Consultation with the Medicines Agency In preparation Production lines and line certification Mostly completed CE marking Expected in Q2/2024 Commercialization



Preliminary commercialization In process Extensive commercialization In preparation

