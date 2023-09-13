Surgical Sutures Market Projected to Achieve 5.6% CAGR, Synthetic Segment Leading Revenue Generation, According to Market.us

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Surgical Sutures Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.0 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.7 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Global Surgical Sutures are also called as stiches or stich is a medical device to hold body tissue tighter and approximate wound edges after surgery or injury. They are crucial in several medical processes to promote wound healing, reduce risk of infection, and minimize scarring.

Surgical Sutures Market is an integral component of global healthcare industry, comprising an assortment of medical sutures and threads used by surgeons and healthcare providers for closing incisions or wounds during surgical procedures. These sutures play an indispensable role in aiding wound healing, mitigating infection risk and assuring optimal tissue apposition. Market innovations continue to evolve rapidly with new absorbable and non-absorbable suture materials being created, each offering different properties to satisfy specific surgical requirements.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/surgical-sutures-market/request-sample/



Key Takeaway

By Product Type , in 2022, the absorbable sutures segment has generated a revenue share of 55% in 2022.

, in 2022, the absorbable sutures segment has generated a revenue share of 55% in 2022. By Filament, the multifilament segment held the largest revenue share of 56% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032

the multifilament segment held the largest revenue share of during the forecast period 2023 to 2032 By Form , the synthetic segment held the highest market share of the global surgical sutures market.

, the synthetic segment held the highest market share of the global surgical sutures market. By Application, the orthopedics, segment held a prominent share of the global surgical sutures market in 2022.

the orthopedics, segment held a prominent share of the global surgical sutures market in 2022. By End-user, the hospital segment has dominated the market over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the has dominated the market over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 34%.

accounted for the Europe has held a significant revenue share in 2022.

Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and road accidents, results in higher proportion undertaking several surgeries, including ankle arthroplasty, bypass surgery, hip replacement and many more. This is projected to grow the need for this device in the near future and is projected to increase the growth of surgical sutures market throughout the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of Surgical Sutures Market

There are various factors that can affect the growth of the surgical sutures market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures : As the affordability and access to healthcare increase across the world, the number of surgical procedures performed is anticipated to increase. The surgical sutures market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in surgical procedures.

: As the affordability and access to healthcare increase across the world, the number of surgical procedures performed is anticipated to increase. The surgical sutures market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in surgical procedures. Change in Lifestyle : Due to increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is a major factor mainly contributing to the growth of the surgical sutures market.

: Due to increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is a major factor mainly contributing to the growth of the surgical sutures market. Increase in Healthcare Expenditure : An increase in healthcare expenditure by most of countries is anticipated to promote planned surgeries which in turn, will boost the market growth.

: An increase in healthcare expenditure by most of countries is anticipated to promote planned surgeries which in turn, will boost the market growth. Rise in Hospital Admission: The increase in the hospital admission of patient with chronic diseases and rising trauma cases have increased the demand for surgeries across the world.

Top Trends in Global Surgical Sutures Market

By concentrating on current emerging trends, both new entrants and established players are expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence in this market. For instance, Smith & Nephew introduced the HELICOIL knotless suture in September, 2021. This suture uses stem cells from the bone marrow to speed up healing. As a result, in addition to focusing on conventional absorbable and non-absorbable products, these advanced sutures creates a new opportunity for market players to expand their business in global surgical sutures market.

Elastic, knotless and electronic suturing devices are presently achieving popularity among healthcare providers due to its clinical advantages over conventional sutures. These devices can deliver drugs to their intended location, measure the temperature of the wound site, detect infection, provide heat for major healing, and stitch large wounds more effectively.

Market Growth

The advanced suturing materials that are developed by the healthcare manufacturers to aid faster healing of open wounds, has driven the market growth for surgical sutures in the historic years. The different sizes of needles that are available in the market according to the size and location of the wound, has attracted the care givers to choose right suture from a larger portfolio. Surgical sutures play a significant role during the heavy loss of blood from the veins and arteries. Due to the increase in expenditure on healthcare, development of advanced sutures, and surge in incidence of accidents are expected to drive the growth of the global surgical sutures market.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/surgical-sutures-market/#inquiry

Regional Analysis

The surgical sutures market was dominated by North America, which obtained the most significant revenue share in the year 2022. The vast number of surgical procedures that are carried out in this region, is due to the large number of people belonging to the geriatric population.

Europe is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to developed healthcare infrastructure. Hence the increasing number of chronic diseases and geriatric population in European countries, is further expected to boost the demand and approval for surgical sutures.

Asia-Pacific surgical sutures market is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and gynecological diseases resulting in an increase in number of surgical procedures across the region. Increasing awareness for advanced surgical suturing devices in the developing countries is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America & MEA markets are expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to scarcity of trained healthcare professionals and limited access to the healthcare systems.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been observed in this report. Some of the major key players include, Coloplast A/S, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Boston Scientific Corporation, DemeTECH Corporation, TEPHA INC., Kono Seisakusho, Co, Ltd., International Framaceutica S.A. de C.V.,Teleflex Incorporated, Healthium MedTech, Mellon Medical B.V., GPC Medical, Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.7 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 8.0 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 5.6% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 34% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2032

Market Drivers

The increase number of knee replacement, cardiovascular surgeries and hysterectomy are propelling the demand for the usage of surgical suture device to close the wounds at a faster pace. Also, increasing incidence of surgical methods such as organ transplant angioplasty, joint replacement among geriatric patients is further expected to boost the growth of the surgical sutures market.

Increasing consciousness about surgical inventions has led the key players to have a strong focus on R&D and launch inventive products in the surgical sutures market. Additionally, the fast influx of novel and automated suturing devices, with improved structures, has led surgeons to adopt these equipment worldwide.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, it is anticipated that availability of alternative products for wound closure, such as surgical staplers, wound closure strips, etc. is hampering the growth of the surgical sutures market. High cost and lack of skilled professional to operate automated surgical suturing devices are restraining their use in surgical processes. High cost of antibacterial devices, are obstructing in lower surgery rates & consequently limiting the approval of surgical sutures.

Market Opportunities

Emerging economies offer important growth opportunities to leading key players this can be accepted to their low regulatory barriers, growing patient’s population, developments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure. As result the introduction of such tests is offer significant growth opportunities in this market.

The government's facilities include the use of high-quality surgical instruments and materials that make wound healing simple. In order to encourage the utilization of innovative suturing materials, health insurance companies offer enhanced reimbursement options to their customers. In an effort to improve the services offered to their citizens, the governments of numerous nations have actively participated.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=52233

Report Segmentation of the Surgical Sutures Market

Product Type Insight

The absorbable segment dominated the surgical sutures market, which also held the highest revenue share of 55% in 2022. The main advantage of this segments are they can support the wound by its high tensile strength and heal in fewer time in a proficient way. However, requirement for absorbable sutures is constantly increasing which can have attributed to their capability to damage naturally.

Filament Insight

On the basis of filament, the multifilament segment held a largest revenue share of 56% during the forecast period. the multifilament sector has advantages like high tensile strength and flexibility. The vast amount of individuals belonging to the geriatric population results into amount of complex surgical processes which has helped this market to record significant growth. Owing to the rising complex surgeries which have taken place worldwide.

Form Insight

The synthetic segment dominated the surgical sutures market, and held the largest revenue share, due to the less incidence of hypersensitivity reaction by utilizing synthetic sutures over wound closure.

Application Insight

Based on the application, orthopedics segment held the prominent share of the global market. This is recognized to the increasing amount of orthopedic disorders amongst the geriatric population, along with the growing amount of patients going over orthopedic surgeries worldwide.

End-User Insight

Based on the end –user the market the hospital segment dominated the market growth. And held the greatest market share in 2022.the occurrence of expert surgeons along with the developing technologies for difficult surgical processes in the hospitals and ASC aids in the development of this segment in this market.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/surgical-sutures-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Absorbable

Non- Absorbable

By Filament

Monofilament

Multifilament

By Form

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Cardiology

Gynecology

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith& Nephew plc

Coolest A/S

Apollo Endo-surgery, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Demotic Corporation

TEPHA INC.

Kono Seisakusho Co, Ltd.

Internacional Framaceutica S.A. de C.V.

Johnson & Johnson

Teleflex Incorporated

Healthium MedTech

Mellon Medical B.V.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Surgical Sutures Market

In March 2021, With three new products, Origami Surgical Inc. received approval from the Food and Drug Administration of the US for its next-generation StichKit robotic platform technology.

December 2020, The US Food and Drug Administration granted Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. permission to utilization the X-Tack Endoscopic Helix tracking system in order to broaden its application.

In September 2020, Smith& Nephew introduced NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System an automated suturing device.

Browse More Related Reports

Smart Medical Devices Market was valued at US$ 153 Billion. Between 2023 and 2032

Pet Microchips Market is projected to be US$ 371.2 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 565.9 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market size is expected to be worth around USD 326 million by 2032 from USD 197 million in 2022

Vaccine Adjuvants Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,134.7 Million by 2022 from USD 3,933.7 Million in 2032

Vascular Grafts Market size is expected to be worth around USD 5.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 3.1 Billion in 2022

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: