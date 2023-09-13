Global Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Size to Reach USD 767.7 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) market size was USD 598.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for integration of advanced avionics onboard new aircraft as a substitute for cumbersome electromechanical gauges and indications, thereby conserving weight and lowering operational and maintenance costs for end-users, is a major factor driving market revenue growth. EFIS is a display system in a flight deck, which displays flight data electronically rather than electromechanically. This system is made up of Multi-Functional Display (MFD), Primary Flight Display (PFD), Engine Indicating and Crew Alerting System (EICAS). Several manufacturers are devoting substantial resources to Research & Development (R&D) of highly sophisticated avionics and EFIS. For instance, in October 2021, at the 2021 NBAA conference, Universal Avionics debuted its new Flight Partner and Flight Review programs. Similarly, in March 2022, Thommen Aircraft, a Swiss-based avionics firm, launched its new display replacement services, with the goal of replacing old Cathode-Ray Tube (CRT) and first-generation Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) displays in the cockpit of aircraft.

Get a FREE Sample of the Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1402

However, stringent EFIS design rules are a primary factor limiting market revenue development in certain nations. Safety of crew and passengers is dependent on system's and its subcomponents' proper operation, as EFIS is an essential component of flight deck. Thus, EFIS must be constructed in accordance with rules established by aviation regulatory bodies and its performance and accuracy must be evaluated prior to gaining installation-type certification. For example, EFIS must meet numerous standards about information provided and instruments utilized in the system, to earn operational credit under the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (FCR). As a result, lengthy and costly process of obtaining necessary certification may restrain market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 598.8 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 2.7% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 767.7 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Platform, application, fit, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc., Garmin Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, Korry Electronics, CMC Electronics Inc., AvMAP Satellite Navigation, TalosAvionics, Moving Terrain, and GRT Avionics Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1402

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global EFIS market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective EFIS products. Some major players included in the global EFIS market report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

Korry Electronics

CMC Electronics Inc.

AvMAP Satellite Navigation

TalosAvionics

Moving Terrain

GRT Avionics

Strategic Development

On 1 June 2022, Collins Aerospace, a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and control systems among others announced to launch FlightHub, which is its new Electronic Flight Folder accessible from an aircraft’s Electronic Flight Bag (EFB). FlghtHub unifies data sources and workflows for pilots and airlines, coordinating the whole flight lifecycle from start to finish. Furthermore, by consolidating information into a single location, FlightHub provides consumers with quick and easy access to all of their flight information such as pre-flight summaries with actual timing and fuel burn-out data.

On 10 February 2022, Garmin International Inc., which is a leading manufacturer of navigation and wearable technologies to a wide network of industries headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, U.S. announced TXi Engine Indication System (EIS) display has been added to select Pilatus PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 aircraft, providing expanded engine monitoring capability. This upgrade provides PC-12 owners and operators with a completely modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes, GFC 600 autopilot, G600 TXi primary flight display, GTN Xi navigators, GTX ADS-B transponders, and GWX weather radar. Garmin has also gained Supplemental Type Certification (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the GFC 600 autopilot in Pilatus PC-12/47 aircraft.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1402

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The commercial aviation segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to increasing use of sophisticated avionics in this segment. Previous generation of aircraft used large electromechanical gauges and indicators to display aircraft's performance parameters. However, they were gradually replaced with EFIS technology, due to their low dependability and bulkiness. In addition, EFIS provides multi-function capabilities, by overcoming physical limitations of traditional instruments. Moreover, modern EFIS provides high-quality infographics to monitor various aircraft systems, such as GPS and EVS systems, among others.

The navigation segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Strategic initiatives and product approvals aimed at installing electronic flight instrument in light and high-performance single and multiengine aircraft are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment in various countries. For instance, on 2 August 2022, FAA approved the expansion of AML Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation of uAvionix AV-30-C electronic flight instrument in over 190 high-performance single-engine and light multiengine aircraft. In addition, rising demand for reliable and efficient flight management systems is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.

The line-fit segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in high-performance LCD displays and state-of-the-art functionality in commercial and military aircraft are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, investments aimed at improving aircraft capabilities and improvements in situational awareness are among other key factors driving revenue growth in various countries. Line-Fit entails direct installation of EFIS into aircraft cockpit by aircraft OEMs. The line-fit segment is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period as number of aircraft with EFIS installation provisions in active fleet is limited to commercial and military aviation and much older generation light aircraft did not have necessary wiring and electrical design for EFIS upgrade.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in R&D activities and rapid adoption of advanced electronic flight instrument systems are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, rising demand for lightweight systems that provide easy installation and maintenance is among other key factors driving market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. The U.S. market accounted for largest revenue share due to presence of key market companies such as Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., and others. These companies are investing in product enhancement and offering end-use companies systems that provide convenient navigation, engine monitoring, and others.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-flight-instrument-system-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global EFIS market based on platform, application, fit, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Commercial Aviation Military Aviation General Aviation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Navigation Information Management Engine Monitoring Others

FIt Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Line-Fit Retrofit

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Aircraft Insulation Market , By Insulation Type (Electric Insulation, Vibration & Acoustic Insulation, Thermal Insulation), By Application (General Aviation, Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft) By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market , By Component (Cockpit Control, Flight Control Surfaces, and Sensors), By Technology (Digital Fly-By-Wire and Fly-By-Wire (FBW), By Fit, By Type, By Application and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Braking System Market By Component (Wheels, Brake Discs, Brake Housing, Valves, Actuators, Accumulators, and Electronics), By Actuation, By Aircraft Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Electric Motors Market , By Application (Propulsion System, Flight Control System, Environmental Control System, Engine Control System, and Avionics System), By Type, By Aircraft Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Filters Market , By Application (Engine, Cabin Air Filtration System, Avionics Cooling System, Hydraulic System, Pneumatic System, and Fuel System), By Type, By Platform, By Sales Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Landing Gear Market By Type (Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear), By Sub-System, By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), By End-Use (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Electronic Flight Instrument System Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights