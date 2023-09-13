Global Handheld Digital Barometer Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global handheld digital barometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for accurate and portable weather monitoring devices. It caters to various industries, including aviation, agriculture, and outdoor activities, where real-time atmospheric pressure readings are crucial. Additionally, the growing awareness of weather-related risks and the need for reliable barometric measurements for safety and environmental monitoring fuel market growth.

Key Market Trends

Integration with Smart Devices: Handheld digital barometers were increasingly being designed to sync with smartphones and other smart devices. This allowed users to access real-time weather data, forecasts, and alerts through dedicated apps, enhancing user convenience and accessibility.

Rising Interest in Outdoor Activities: The growing interest in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and boating was driving the demand for portable weather monitoring devices like handheld digital barometers. Outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers rely on these devices for accurate weather information.

Key Market Insights

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the component type outlook, the handheld device segment will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Key players operating in the global handheld digital barometer market include Thomas Scientific, Omega Engineering, Mensor, Fisherbrand, Stanhope-Seta, Geneq, NovaLynx, Cole-Parmer, Vtech, and Testo among others.





Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Handheld Device

Replacement Parts & Accessories

End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Winery and Breweries

Oil and Gas

CMOs

Meteorological Departments





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





