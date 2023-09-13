Increasing Demand for Durable and Aesthetic Construction Materials Drives Growth in the Global Granite Market to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Granite Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global granite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028, driven by the increasing demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing construction materials.

Granite, an igneous rock known for its strength and varied aesthetic appeal, finds applications in construction, architecture, and monument-making due to its durability and resistance to abrasion, weathering, and chemicals.

Consumer preference for luxury and aesthetically pleasing materials in construction is boosting the market, with granite's incorporation in residential and commercial constructions on the rise. The expanding applications of granite across various industries, including construction, architecture, and monument-making, contribute to its market growth.

Technological advancements in quarrying and processing have made granite more accessible and affordable, thanks to innovations such as wire saws and CNC machining. Additionally, granite has gained popularity as an eco-friendly option in the construction industry due to its sustainability and natural attributes, aligning with green building practices and biophilic design trends.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

Market Breakup by Product

Granite Slabs

Granite Tiles

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Kitchen Countertops

Flooring

Stair Treads

Monuments

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global granite market include Marcolini Marmi S.p.A, Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., George Home Group Inc., Arizona Tile, L.L.C., AbleGroup Berhad, LandFord Stone Ltd., AG Marble & Granite, Temmer Marble, Amarestone, MDY, and others. These companies are actively involved in plant turnarounds, capacity expansions, investments, and acquisitions to drive market growth.







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fnfd0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.