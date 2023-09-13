DallasNews Corporation Continues to Enhance Strategy of Sustained Profitability and Growth

Implementing Limited Voluntary Staff Reductions

Focusing Newsgathering on a Rapidly Growing Region

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN), the parent company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant, its media and marketing agency, is taking another step in its path toward becoming a sustainably profitable enterprise. In June 2023, the Company announced it was exiting an unprofitable business partnership which allowed the Company to concentrate on its strongest and most promising areas of revenue growth.

Today, the Company is announcing a limited voluntary staff reduction program that will be offered across all departments to eligible individuals at The News and Medium Giant. Though the exact number of people who will take the option is unknown, it is expected that this could ultimately reduce the total workforce by about 6 percent, or 40 full-time and part-time positions.

This will still allow the news department the resources to maintain the same comprehensive coverage throughout Texas while helping to reduce overall headcount and non-headcount expenses. Throughout its 180-year history, the Company has evolved in parallel with the city, region, and state it covers. Today’s announcement allows for a dynamic, modern model to maintain and uphold that journalistic responsibility while re-investing in key areas across the organization.

“Like any business, DallasNews Corporation must achieve profitability to be a healthy and sustainable organization,” said Grant Moise, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and publisher of The News. “While we will be parting with some who have been with us for many years, I hope this program will provide a helpful bridge to their next chapter. We are genuinely appreciative of their fine work.”

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.



