Wall Scanner Market is estimated to be US$ 76.27 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Construction and Renovation Activities to Fuel Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A wall scanner, also known as a stud finder or wall detector, is a handheld electronic device used to locate hidden objects behind walls, ceilings, or floors in buildings. These devices are commonly used by DIY enthusiasts, contractors, and professionals in various industries to identify the presence of structural components, wires, pipes, and other hidden objects within walls before drilling, cutting, or mounting objects.

Integration with smartphones and tablets through wireless connections is becoming more common. This allows users to view scan results on mobile devices and share data easily, contributing to the growth of smart wall scanner solutions. The DIY market continues to grow as more homeowners and consumers engage in home improvement projects. Wall scanners are essential tools for DIYers, contributing to increased demand of Wall Scanner Market.

Wall Scanner Market accounted for US$ 44.29 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 76.27 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6%. Wall Scanner Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Wall Scanner Market:

The prominent players operating in the Wall Scanner Market includes,

Zircon Corp.

Vaughan and Bushnell Manufacturing Company

Takihoo

Tavool

Anotec Pty Limited

Rottami SpA

VIVREAL

TACKLIFE

Owlike

Robert Bosch Gesellschaft

Key Highlights –

In December 2020, Zircon Corporation, manufacturer of the original stud finder, launched its all-new SuperScan “Mx” series of wall scanners with advanced features. The Target Control (TC) technology is new and available in the SuperScan "Mx" series. In order to identify clean wood studs while removing "false positive" stud indicators, many sensors stream and analyze data. All metallic objects that are concealed in the wall, such as plumbing, conduit, straps, brackets, or ducts, can be avoided with the use of TC technology. Additionally, it aids users in avoiding other low signal-strength, non-metallic objects such PEX tubing, wire, and plastic pipe.

Segmentation:

Based on Type, Wall Scanner Market is segmented into Normal and Smart.

Based on Application, Wall Scanner Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

By Region, the Wall Scanner Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional scope

North America - U.S., Canada

U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

FAQs:

What is a primary purpose of Wall Scanner Market?

Its primary purpose is to assist in tasks like drilling, hanging shelves, and performing renovations without damaging these hidden elements.

What are the key features to consider when purchasing a wall scanner?

Key features to consider include detection depth, accuracy, ease of use, display quality, scanning modes (e.g., stud, metal, AC wire), and additional functions like 3D imaging, wireless connectivity, and smartphone integration.

Can wall scanners be used on all types of walls and surfaces?

Wall scanners are most effective on drywall, plaster, and similar interior wall surfaces. They may have limited effectiveness on unusually thick walls or walls with dense, irregular materials.

Analyst View –

The construction and renovation industries are expanding, driving the demand for wall scanners for tasks such as locating studs, wires, and pipes during building and remodeling projects. The demand for precise measurements and detection accuracy in industries such as electrical, plumbing, and data cabling is boosting the adoption of advanced wall scanners.

