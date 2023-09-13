PRSA Nashville Celebrates 2023 Parthenon Award Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nashville chapter honored the exceptional work of public relations and communications professionals at the 37th annual Parthenon Awards on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Nearly 150 Middle Tennessee public relations professionals gathered to celebrate the best strategic and creative communications programs and projects over the past year. Winners were announced during a ceremony at GEODIS Park, emceed by Wes Boling, chapter member and former sports reporter.



More than 100 awards were presented to 18 area agencies and businesses. The night’s highest honor for Best of Show went to Stones River Group for their Community Relations work, “Generating Support for a Public Charter’s Approval.”

Each year, PRSA Nashville Chapter recognizes individuals with highest honors in the communications field with the Apollo Award, Hercules Award and Olympus Award.

This year’s Apollo Award was presented to Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee. The award is named for the Greek god of civilization and order, recognizing a local executive striving to implement sound communication practices in the community. After practicing dentistry for two decades, Dr. Wenk embarked on a new career as the CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee, a not-for-profit dental benefits provider dedicated to customer satisfaction and community service. Since then, he has earned a reputation as one of Tennessee’s principal health care executives and led Delta Dental of Tennessee to become the state’s largest dental benefits carrier.

The Hercules Award, an award named for the Greek mythology hero renowned for knowledge and strength, was awarded to Andrea Lindsley, Partner at FINN Partners. Lindsley brings more than three decades of communications experience to FINN Partners, working with local, regional and national clients to maximize brand awareness through communications strategies with particular expertise in crisis communications, messaging and presentation skills. She was recognized for her contributions to PRSA, the profession and the community showcasing high quality work, creativity and effectiveness.

Additionally, the Nashville chapter presented the Olympus Award, which is given to the immediate past president of PRSA Nashville, recognizing the immense dedication and service needed to guide the strategic direction of the chapter. Juanita Traughber, APR, Director of Marketing & Communications at University School of Nashville was the chapter’s president in 2022 and was honored for her excellent job leading the organization through a number of challenges transitioning out of the pandemic.

“As PR, marketing, and communications professionals, we spend the majority of our days in the background and celebrating others – whether that be clients, the executive leadership team, or different departments and colleagues. The Parthenon Awards are special because it’s the one night we can get together, reflect and celebrate ourselves for the outstanding work accomplished,” said Minh Le, President of PRSA Nashville. “Congratulations to all the 2023 Parthenon Award winners, and thank you to our Board and Committee leaders, volunteers and sponsors for making everything possible.”

The 2023 Parthenon Awards were sponsored and supported by Notified, BNA, FINN Partners, MP&F Strategic Communications, REED Public Relations, Nashville Production and Design and Fidelity.

To read the full list of winners, visit prsanashville.com/awards. If interested in becoming a PRSA Nashville Chapter member, visit prsanashville.com/membership. Follow PRSA Nashville on Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About PRSA Nashville

PRSA Nashville and its nearly 200 members across Middle Tennessee represent an array of industries and specialties, including corporate communications, agencies, government, associations, hospitals, colleges and universities, and nonprofits. The chapter was founded in 1957 to provide communications professionals with opportunities to enhance their professional skills and expand their circle of professional contacts.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d98468c-34f0-4fcf-9b6d-7a7f0e4043ed

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adeaca0d-fc13-4fbf-a7e8-4935cfdcb8c8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a450e3d-1502-42cf-806d-04c20cb47cd4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b580122-a4cd-4d1d-a945-da0f0f5d0fa3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da6ad215-9fef-4249-a16c-e09373dd480e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ad12b6d-1d94-416e-b627-d3e154157a5d