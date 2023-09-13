Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Gym Bag Market: New Product Launches and Rising Fitness Club Memberships

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gym Bag Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gym bag market is poised for extraordinary growth in the coming years, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

A comprehensive report on the global gym bag market has been released, providing an insightful and holistic understanding of this dynamic market segment. This report encompasses market sizing, forecasts, key drivers, challenges, and a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation: A 360-Degree View

The report offers a crystal-clear view of the global gym bag market by meticulously segmenting it based on several key factors:

Type: Gym bags come in various forms to cater to diverse preferences and needs. The market includes Duffle Bags, Drawstring Bags, and Other innovative designs. Gender: Gym bags are no longer one-size-fits-all. The market takes into account the preferences of Men, Women, and Kids, ensuring that everyone has access to the perfect gym bag. Material: Material selection is pivotal for gym bags, impacting their durability and style. The market segments bags into Leather, Nylon, Polyester, and Other materials to meet consumer expectations. Distribution Channel: Gym bags can be found through various channels, including both Offline and Online platforms, offering convenience and options to consumers. Region: The market extends across the globe, with regions including Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), North America (United States, Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Market Dynamics: Drivers and Challenges

The global gym bag market is set to soar, thanks to several key drivers:

New Product Launches: Innovation is the name of the game in the gym bag industry. With the continuous launch of new and exciting gym bag products, consumers are spoilt for choice.

Increased Fitness Club Memberships: As fitness-conscious individuals continue to flock to gyms and fitness clubs, the demand for stylish and functional gym bags is on the rise.

However, challenges persist, including:

High Costs for Smart Gym Bags: While smart gym bags offer advanced features and connectivity, their high costs may deter budget-conscious consumers.

Historical and Forecast Data

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Market Insights

No. of Pages: 126

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $1.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $2.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.3%

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adidas AG

Chateau Manufacturing

DaKine

Everlast Worldwide

Harissons

Herschel Supply Co. USA

JensenLee

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

ToteBagFactory

Under Armour Inc.

Wildcraft

