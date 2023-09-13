Sunwing Vacations enters the 2023-2024 season with the return of its exclusive Best of the Best List, the MVP of vacation inspiration, for its third year

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing Vacations brings back its coveted Best of the Best List with more content, more all inclusive package options and everything Canadians need to take their getaways further than ever before. Based on a combination of travel expert recommendations, star ratings and customer feedback, Sunwing delivers the best vacation experiences for all travellers all in one place, from the best new resorts to award-winning hotels, best spots for family-friendly and adults only escapes, the most luxurious swim-up suites, 5-star properties, best solo travel destinations and more.



“The return of our Best of the Best List brings an expanded collection of expert recommendations based on the types of vacations we know our customers are seeking out for their fall and winter getaways to paradise,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Vacations Group. “Recent research confirms that, unsurprisingly, relaxing beachside or poolside, sampling the food and beverage and exploring resort-offered activities and amenities are all leading factors that contribute to the all inclusive appeal, however customers are increasingly searching for destinations and resorts that offer more tailored experiences that satisfy their every want and need, down to age-specific amenities and daily entertainment and nightlife offerings. With nearly twice the amount of vacation experiences at the click of a button, our customers can access the Best of the Best and an exceptional list of more all inclusive offerings than any other vacation provider.”

From now until late October 2023, Sunwing will be unveiling seven collections of curated content across 37 categories, 16 of which are new for this year, centred around the travel experiences Canadians are craving. A recent Sunwing survey conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum found that the most important factor when selecting an all inclusive is the resort’s star rating, cited by 70% of respondents as the top consideration. Meanwhile, resorts that feature dedicated sections for families or adults rank in the top three considerations for 47% of respondents, and resorts that offer daily entertainment programs and nightlife rank in the top three among one-third (34%) of respondents. When asked the type of resort they’d like to visit for their next all inclusive vacation, adults only (43%), family friendly or all ages (26%) and a luxury or 5-star resort with premium amenities (22%) ranked highest among respondents, with Mexico (26%), Costa Rica (13%) and Cuba (12%) at the top of their destination wish lists.

With more than 200 all inclusive resorts, destinations and local hot spots included, customers can look forward to a variety of vacation inspiration in the 2023-2024 Best of the Best lineup with content and recommendations designed for cherished travel experiences:

The Best New Resorts like Princess Grand Jamaica (exclusive to Sunwing Vacations travellers) and Royalton CHIC Antigua, now live

like Princess Grand Jamaica (exclusive to Sunwing Vacations travellers) and Royalton CHIC Antigua, now live Best Resorts in the West Indies locales of Aruba, Antigua and St. Maarten and more , with Riu Palace Las Antillas, The Verandah Antigua and La Playa Orient Bay as some of the featured hotels, live September 18, 2023

, with Riu Palace Las Antillas, The Verandah Antigua and La Playa Orient Bay as some of the featured hotels, live September 18, 2023 The Best Resorts with Nightlife including Temptations Miches Resort and Riu Santa Fe, live September 25, 2023

including Temptations Miches Resort and Riu Santa Fe, live September 25, 2023 Plus, the Best Resorts in Pacific Mexico, Best 5-Star Resorts in Cancun, Best Resorts in Cayo Largo, Best Destination Wedding Resorts and more to come this fall

The full list, which will continue to be refreshed weekly over the coming months, can be viewed at www.sunwing.ca/en/best-vacations.

What’s more, Sunwing Vacations customers interested in exploring new exotic paradises in the West Indies can book some of the Best of the Best for less during the tour operator’s Back to You Sale*, offering up to $600 in savings per pair (or up to $300 for solo travellers) on last-minute fall or winter all inclusive packages. The sale is on now until September 24, 2023 for travel until December 31, 2023.

About the survey

These are the findings of a study conducted by Sunwing from August 28-30, 2023 among a nationally representative sample of n=1,505 Canadians who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The survey was conducted in both English and French.

