Global Additive Manufacturing (AM) Market Size to Reach USD 114.98 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Additive Manufacturing (AM) market size was USD Billion 16.55 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for detailed and lightweight structures is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) programs or 3D object scanning are used in additive manufacturing to instruct machines to deposit material in exact geometric shapes layer by layer. Every part created by a machine can be distinct without the need for mold or permanent equipment, paving a path for large-scale customization. A manufacturer of test equipment uses additive manufacturing to create custom probes for flow-measuring applications. Compact and complicated designs with streamlined shapes are made possible by micro laser sintering method to reduce the influence on monitored flows.

The Additive Manufacturing (AM) market is being greatly supported by rising demand for a decrease in material waste. The capacity of additive printing to build products layer by layer utilizing only necessary materials is perfectly aligned with these goals as industries increasingly look for sustainable and environmentally friendly production solutions. With subtractive procedures and excessive material use, conventional industrial techniques can produce significant waste. Additive manufacturing improves resource utilization by reducing waste with precise material deposition. This is consistent with the global movement towards resource conservation and environmental responsibility.

However, initial investment costs, material limitations, and high-resolution prints or complex designs can significantly increase print times, and quality control and standards are factors restraining market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 16.55 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 21.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 114.98 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2020–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, technology, materials, software type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled 3D Systems, Inc., Arcam AB, Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet AG, Proto Labs, Ltd., Materialise, Nano Dimension, EOS. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Additive Manufacturing (AM) market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective additive manufacturing Some major companies included in the global Additive Manufacturing (AM) market report are:

3D Systems, Inc.

Arcam AB

Stratasys Ltd.

GE Additive

SLM Solutions

Voxeljet AG

Proto Labs, Ltd.

Materialise

Nano Dimension

EOS

Strategic Development

On 02 May 2023, Nexa3D, the market leader in ultrafast polymer 3D printing launched the XiP Pro ultrafast commercial 3D printer. It offers the greatest daily manufacturing throughput and cheapest total cost for ownership in its class. The XiP Pro offers industrial users previously unreachable production capabilities owing to print rates that are considerably quicker than the conventional SLA and DLP-based innovations, a more potent print engine, and a 19.5-liter build capacity.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The healthcare and medical segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. A wide range of items, including prosthesis and implants, surgical guides, and anatomy models for preoperative planning or instruction for patients, are currently produced using AM technologies regularly and in large quantities.

The software segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2022. With little interaction between multiple machines or with machinery and production-control system used in the larger plant, AM equipment frequently relies on specific vendor control software.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to rising technologies of 3D printing. AM technologies include four possible sources of value as compared to conventional production techniques. They give designers the latitude to construct parts that perform better or are more affordable than conventional alternatives due to their capacity to generate practically any 3-D shape.

On 03 February 2022, BCN3D Technologies, a leading manufacturer of 3D printing solutions based in Spain, partnered with B2N, a leading distributor of high-quality 3D manufacturing solutions based in Bulgaria to broaden its selection of additive manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers and software, in the southeast of Europe, In accordance with the agreement, B2N will be in charge of offering the finest local experience possible in South-Eastern European countries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Additive Manufacturing (AM) market on the basis of component, technology, materials, software type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hardware Software Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Stereolithography (SLA) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Digital Light Processing (DLP) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Binder Jetting Others

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Polymers Ceramics Biomaterials Metals Others

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Design Software

Inspection Software

Printer Software

Scanning Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Prototyping Tooling Functional Parts Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Aerospace and Defense Automotive Healthcare and Medical Industrial Manufacturing Architecture and Construction Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



