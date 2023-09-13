Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 6.5% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Age Group (Adults And Pediatrics), By End-use (Hospital And Home care), By Type (Tubing Sets And Feeding Pumps), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The enteral feeding devices market size was valued at USD 6.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2032 at a rate of 6.5%. The growing cases of premature births have urged the need for enteral nutrition in the past five years. For instance, in 2022, preterm babies constituted 10.2% of live births in the U.S. Also, India accounted for 22% of preterm babies in 2022. With such a high rate of preterm births, the risk of life is also increased mainly due to malnourishment and the lack of intake of essential nutrients post-birth. Enteral feeding devices ensure that the babies receive essential nutrition to sustain themselves in the early days, thus lowering the associated dangers.

Increased healthcare costs, a rise in the geriatric population, an increase in the rate of preterm births, and the growing prevalence of chronic illness induce enteral feeding devices market growth. Moreover, strategic expansions adopted by key players are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the market in the upcoming years. For instance, increased R&D initiatives to develop medical technologies in a diversified market add to the opportunity generation.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Enteral Feeding Devices Market Market Size in 2022 USD 6.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 6.5% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations And Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, Trends, And Growth Factors By Age group Adults and Pediatrics By End-use Hospital and Homecare By Type Tubing Sets and Feeding Pumps By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Moog Inc., Nestle, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Amsino International, Applied Medical Technology, Avanos Medical, HMC Group, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cook Medical, ConMed Corporation and others

Segmentation Overview:

The global enteral feeding devices market has been segmented as age group, type, end-user, and region. Adults accounted for a significant market share owing to the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart attacks, and cancer. Tubing sets are a fast-growing market segment and are anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years. Hospitals accounted for a robust market share in the end-user category owing to their importance as medical equipment.

North America is the leading region for Enteral Feeding Devices due to the rise in the number of people suffering from chronic illness. The rise in preterm birth rates, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are prominent factors for developing the regional market. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market that offers lucrative medical industry opportunities. Changing people's lifestyles has resulted in chronic illnesses requiring critical care. Therefore, enteral feeding device tubes are widely used in critical care for patients.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Highlights:

The global Enteral Feeding Devices market size is projected at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032.

The growing need for gastrostomy tube feeding for critical care patients largely drives the Enteral Feeding Devices market growth. Also, the rise in cancer cases and other chronic diseases contributes to the demand.

Adults accounted for a significant global market share based on age group. The high prevalence of alcohol consumption and smoking are some of the factors responsible for the segment's growth.

Tubing sets are the fast-growing segments attributed to their popularity in neonatal settings and patient convenience.

Some of the prominent players in the Enteral Feeding Devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Moog Inc., Nestle, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Amsino International, Applied Medical Technology, Avanos Medical, HMC Group, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cook Medical, ConMed Corporation, and others.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, the Kunshan manufacturing facility of Amsino International received ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications for excellent quality and commitments towards occupational health and safety standards.

In 2021, Amsino introduced the PUGGLE® Enteral Feeding Pump and Feeding set to deliver nutrition to both adult and pediatric population. It is has been made with digital solutions that offer LED display, and supports upto 19 languages for the international market.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Segmentation:

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group (2023-2032)

Adults

Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End-Use (2023-2032)

Hospital

Home care

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Tubing Sets

Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



