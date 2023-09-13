Latest Palmetto Publishing Children’s Book A GARDEN TAIL Features Colorful Illustrations of a Child’s Experience in the Natural World

Charleston, SC, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Baxley Schwiers presents an enchanting new children’s picture book, A Garden Tail. In the book, a young girl named Baxley dreams of adventures in her family’s garden. When she wakes, she journeys into the garden to make her dreams a reality, and to search out the garden’s magic. The expansive garden contains local trees, plants, and farm animals, and it feels to Baxley like a world of natural wonder.

This beautifully illustrated story is crafted along with Sarah Sneeden, an experienced artist whose work in the book takes on a heartwarming, impressionistic oil painting texture. The vivid colors of the illustrations serve to capture the story’s themes of childhood and appreciation for the gifts of nature. The book also features a botanical glossary that will captivate the minds of any aspiring young naturalist.

For Schwiers, writing this book has been an opportunity to reflect on her own childhood, including the time spent exploring her family’s garden. She hopes that her book will inspire young people to never lose sight of nature’s magic and to always remain curious about what the world may hold. A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to an animal charity that both provides compassionate care and helps locate forever homes.

A Garden Tail is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

About the Author:

Gene Baxley Schwiers was fortunate to grow up with a loving, supportive mother who was also a master gardener and an accomplished uncle who inspired her to explore all that nature has to offer. After working in human resources, she left the corporate world in 2016 to begin a new career helping animals and providing children with the chance to share in the joys she experienced as a child. She currently writes from her home in South Carolina with her five rescued cats.

Sarah Sneeden is an artist and illustrator with a deep love of life and art. She holds degrees from Centenary College in New Jersey, the Famous Artists School, the New York Institute of Photography, and the Portrait Institute in New York. Sarah is represented by Twigs and Leaves Gallery in Waynesville, NC, and Mountain Mist Gallery in Cashiers, NC. She paints from her home studio in North Carolina, which is lovingly cluttered with books, music, flowers, pets, and artistic odds and ends.

