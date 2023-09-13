Flat Glass Market Size to Reach USD 341.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 8.2% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Flat Glass Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (Coated Glass, Reflective Glass, Processed Glass, Annealed Glass, Mirrors), By End-use (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Solar) By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The flat glass market size was valued at USD 156.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 341.7 Billion by 2032 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2%. The growing adoption of flat glasses in solar panels and the construction of buildings is leading to the growth of the flat glass market. Nowadays, builders are installed with glass facades that exhibit the quality of absorbing, reflecting and transmitting light and is also easy to clean the outer dust. The glass facade gives an aesthetic appearance to the commercial buildings which increases its market value.

The flat glass industry is projected to grow during the forecast period due to a rise in the demand for the construction of green buildings. Flat glass is increasingly being adopted as it reduces electricity usage due to the availability of adequate brightness in the premises, thus minimizing the electricity consumption. Also, due to the improvements in its manufacturing activities, the carbon dioxide emission levels every year, resulting in cleaner manufacturing processes.

Flat Glass Market Report Highlights:

The flat glass market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2032.

Insulated glass leads the product segment as these glasses are increasingly being used in residential and commercial buildings as it helps in keeping the property cool and provides better privacy and noise reduction.

Construction and infrastructure dominates the end-user segment as flat glass is being preferred as it is sustainable, easy to maintain, and also adds to the beauty of the construction.

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominates the flat glass industry due to increasing demand and investment in world-class infrastructure and buildings. Besides, major countries in this region are heavily investing in developing solar energy panels, which leads to a rising demand for flat glass.

Some of the prominent players in the flat glass industry include AGC Inc., Cevital Group, Euroglass, Guardian Industries, Saint-Gobain, ÅžiÅŸecam Group, Vitro, Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation, NSG Group, Fuyao, CSG Holdings and others.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Flat Glass Market Market Size in 2022 USD 156.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 341.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 8.2% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Product Insulated, Coated Glass, Reflective Glass, Processed Glass, Annealed Glass, Tempered Glass, Mirrors. By End-use Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar, Other Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S.A, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players AGC Inc., Cevital Group, Euroglass, Guardian Industries, Saint-Gobain, ÅžiÅŸecam Group, Vitro, Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation, NSG Group, Fuyao, CSG Holdings etc.





Segmentation Overview:

The global flat glass market has been segmented based on product, end-use, and region. The insulated glass segment holds a significant market share flat glass market as it can used for both commercial and industrial purposes. The construction and infrastructure segment holds a major share in the end-user segment as the application of flat glass is on rise due to the growing demand for green buildings, and it is also used in interior pieces.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share in the flat glass market because of the growing construction and infrastructure market in this region and also due to the growing solar power generation. Asia Pacific has world’s largest solar production and usage, with China, Japan, and India being the market leaders. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to grow because of the growing glass infrastructure and building in the region due to its easy maintenance and because it protects from sunlight and glare.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In February 2023, AGC and Saint Gobain, both leading sustainable companies collaborated to prepare and manufacture flat glass with a production process that can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emission levels.

In July 2023, FCG group announced the acquisition of NSG Group to expand its assets in the flat manufacturing market and own three flat glass and eight glass processing plants.

Flat Glass Market Segmentation:

Flat Glass Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Insulated

Coated glass

Reflective glass

Processed glass

Annealed glass

Tempered glass

Mirrors

Flat Glass Market, By End-Use (2023-2032)

Construction and Infrastructure

Automotive and Transportation

Solar

Others

Flat Glass Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



