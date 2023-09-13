MobileCoin Announces New CEO to Lead Company Into Next Phase of Its Global Development

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileCoin, the company aiming to create a world where you can pay anyone, anywhere, instantly and securely, today announced the appointment of Sara Drakeley to the post of Chief Executive Officer. Drakeley previously served as the company’s Chief Technology Officer and has a varied background, having worked for companies like SpaceX and Disney Animation Studios. Henry Holtzman, MobileCoin’s Chief Innovation Officer, will now step into the position of Chief Technology Officer. Henry previously worked at MIT Media Lab as Chief Knowledge Officer and Samsung as VP of Technology and Innovation.



During this pivotal transition, the MobileCoin team reinforces its dedication to its strategic vision. Sara's appointment underscores the company's intent to amplify its product offerings and broaden its market reach. As MobileCoin forges ahead with its mission, the foundation built on visionary leadership remains a cornerstone for its continued success. The collective expertise and expansive network of the company’s leadership team are set to drive and support MobileCoin's ambitious business objectives.

“Taking on the responsibility of running a technology company at this stage of development is a challenge I’ve been looking forward to since the early years of my career,” said Drakeley. “The way that the traditional payments infrastructure works today is broken; taking anywhere from a day to a month for people to access their money is unacceptable in the age of rapid technological advancement. That’s why I’m so passionate about MobileCoin’s mission. We are enabling communities globally to take control of their assets securely, hopefully leading to more economic development and stability through reliable infrastructure and easy-to-use mobile applications.”

As the company moves forward, it is keenly focused on identifying and addressing critical pain points in global payments infrastructure. A core strategy involves expanding into key markets like Latin America and Africa, which have shown high crypto adoption levels and everyday use cases. The goal is to provide innovative solutions that cater directly to these markets' unique needs and challenges and continue its global expansion through feedback from these users.

“When Sara first joined MobileCoin, her contributions helped the company to rapidly deliver the fastest and most secure payments solution in existence,” said Steve Jurvetson, co-founder of Future Ventures and MobileCoin board member. “We knew from her first day that she would change this company's operations. We are so lucky to have her take this vital position as the company undergoes continued transformation and utilizes her expertise to make the best infrastructure available on the market. Sara will act as the catalyst for the next generation of payments.”

MobileCoin is backed by industry-standard names such as BlockTower Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Marc Benioff’s TIME Venture. To learn more about MobileCoin, please visit www.mobilecoin.com.

