Embedded Insurance Market Size to Value at USD 482.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 22.6% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Embedded Insurance Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Statistics, Analysis Report, By Type (Intrinsic Insurance, Billboard Insurance, Opt-In Bundled Insurance, Opt-Out Bundled Insurance), By Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The embedded insurance market size was valued at USD 63.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 482.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 22.6%. Embedded insurance includes insurance or protection when purchasing a third-party good or service. Technological advancements and the growth of e-commerce and mobile commerce have paved the way for a new era of embedded insurance. Almost all industries have been affected or are preparing for this new stage of digital distribution.

Embedded insurance is a seamless way to access various insurance services through digital technology. It benefits all parties involved by saving customers the hassle of searching for policies elsewhere and helping insurers reduce sales costs while improving customer retention. This approach has revolutionized the way customers obtain insurance.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/embedded-insurance-market-2346

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Embedded Insurance Market Market Size in 2022 USD 63.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 482.8 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 22.6% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Type Intrinsic Insurance, Opt-Out Bundled Insurance, Opt-In Bundled Insurance and Billboard Insurance By Industry Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Consumer Products, Travel and Hospitality, and Others By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Zurich Insurance Group, Matic, Symbo Insurance, Nimbla, Hokodo Insurance, Trov, Qover, Bsurance, Wrisk, itsWOOP, Acko, Duuo, Digit Insurance and others.

Segmentation Overview

The embedded insurance market has been segmented as type, industry, and region. Based on the type, embedded insurance is essential for safety and trust between platform providers and users. It also prevents third-party interference in the relationship. Prioritizing protection programs can increase conversion rates and mitigate inherent risks.

Based on industry, the automotive industry is the most extensive for embedded insurance because Automotive-embedded insurance is a policy that protects vehicle owners from financial losses due to theft or damage. It's suitable for personal and commercial vehicles.

Embedded insurance is dominant in North America, especially in the USA, where it offers flexibility for car buyers. Canadians and Americans often purchase embedded insurance from banks based on their banking history, which helps them receive relevant options for their needs and preferences.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/embedded-insurance-market-2346

Key Developments in the Embedded Insurance Market:

Broadridge Financial Solutions has launched a new digital communications platform that helps financial intermediaries provide better customer experiences and data-driven insights while lowering costs.

Go Digit General Insurance partners with Vetina Healthcare to expand dog insurance coverage. We're dedicated to providing reliable and comprehensive services to pet lovers worldwide.

Embedded Insurance Market Report Highlights:

The embedded insurance market size is projected to reach the market with a CAGR of 22.6% by 2032. Embedded insurance offers protection when purchasing a third-party product or service. It's a new era of digital distribution, benefiting customers and insurers alike. It saves customers time and helps insurers reduce sales costs while improving customer retention.

Embedded insurance is crucial for trust and safety between platform providers and users, and prevents third-party interference. Prioritizing protection programs can boost conversion rates and reduce risks. Automotive-embedded insurance protects vehicle owners from financial losses due to theft or damage for personal and commercial vehicles, including two-wheelers.

Major players in the embedded insurance market report include Zurich Insurance Group, Matic, Symbo Insurance, Nimbla, Hokodo Insurance, Trov, Qover, Bsurance, Wrisk, itsWOOP, Acko, Duuo, and Digit Insurance.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/embedded-insurance-market-2346

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/embedded-insurance-market-2346

Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation:

Embedded Insurance Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Intrinsic Insurance

Opt-Out Bundled Insurance

Opt-In Bundled Insurance

Billboard Insurance

Embedded Insurance Market, By Industry (2023-2032)

Automotive

Healthcare

Real Estate

Consumer Products

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Embedded Insurance Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Farm Equipment Market 2023 to 2032

SaaS Sales Software Market 2023 to 2032

Predictive Maintenance Market 2023 to 2032

AR and VR Market 2023 to 2032

Industrial Robotics Market 2023 to 2032

