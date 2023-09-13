U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market to Hit $26.97 Billion by 2030 at 3.4% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market, By Service Type (Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, and Allied Healthcare Staffing): Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecasts (2023 - 2030).”According to the report, the U.S. healthcare staffing industry was estimated at $21.33 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $26.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.



Healthcare staffing involves recruitment, hiring, as well as deployment of qualified professionals like nurses, doctors, and support staff to medical facilities. Healthcare staffing is important to ensure adequate personnel for serving the healthcare requirement of the population. This industry includes different staffing models, locum tenens, permanent hires, and travel nurses in order to address shortage of workforce and maintain patient care quality.

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market:

Increasing demand for travel nurses is a major trend in the U.S. healthcare staffing market. Travel nurses are hired to fill the gaps in areas having shortage of nurses. Travel nurses are equally trained or skilled healthcare professionals. They work on short-term roles for temporary assignments at hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities around the world. As per the study by Zippia Inc. conducted in April 2021, nearly 1,696,386 traveling nurses were employed in the U.S. in 2020. Thus, the trend is likely to continue growing in the market over the forecast period.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $21.33 billion Market Size in 2030 $26.97 billion CAGR 3.4% No. of Pages in Report 158 Segments covered • By Service Type: Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, and Allied Healthcare Staffing



Growth Drivers • Lack of skilled nursing staff



•High prevalence of chronic disease Restraints & Challenges • Stringent rules and regulations



• Rise in adoption of surgical robots

Key Developments

In May 2022, StaffHealth.com introduced a novel mobile app, NurseShifts, which is also a marketplace made for on-demand staffing in order allow nurses find shifts easier and faster.

In June 2022, Vibra Healthcare introduced a novel business for helping healthcare staffing called Vibra Travels, which is a healthcare staffing and travel nursing business.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases to fuel the market growth

The prevalence of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing in the U.S. Due to the high burden of these diseases, the number of surgical procedures increases, further driving the demand for healthcare staffing or services. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are major causes of death and disability in the U.S. Nearly 6 in 10 people in the country suffer from at least one chronic disease. Thus, this in turn is likely to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rise in number of hospitals, acute care centers and other healthcare facilities to drive the market growth

The number of private and government hospitals has shown a significant rise in the recent years, along with long-term care centers, acute care centers, and other types of medical facilities. The improvement in medical infrastructure and rise in investment in public health is resulting into increasing number of hospitals around the world. For instance, as per the American Hospital Association, in 2020, there were total 6,090 hospitals in the U.S. This is further driving the demand for healthcare staffing in the country. As a result, the market is anticipated to show substantial growth in the near future.

Market Restrain:

Stringent regulations to limit the market growth

Stringent rules and regulations is one of the major factors likely to obstruct growth of this market. Novel regulations and laws at both the federal and the state level could adversely affect the healthcare facilities in the U.S. For instance, under the National Nursing Shortage Reform and Patient Advocacy Act, healthcare facilities have to maintain minimum nurse-to-patient ratios, if not maintained, they have to face penalties due to failing to maintain such legal defined ratios. This factor in turn is likely to impede growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing number of healthcare facilities in the U.S. is anticipated to generate major opportunities in the U.S. healthcare staffing market. For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced to provide US$ 1 billion in support to the construction and renovation projects of health centers from the American Rescue Plan. With increasing number of healthcare facilities, the market is likely to witness multiple lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Key Market Takeaways:

U.S. healthcare staffing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The U.S. healthcare staffing market is growing rapidly in response to the rising demand for temporary staffing for medical professionals owing to rise in old age population and limited number of nursing staff in the country.

On the basis of Service Type, Travel Nurse Staffing Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for travel nurse mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Key players operating in the U.S. healthcare staffing market include Almost Family, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, Syneos Health, Inc., AMN Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., CHG Management, Inc., and Maxim Healthcare Group among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market, By Service Type: Travel Nurse Staffing Per Diem Nurse Staffing Locum Tenens Staffing Allied Healthcare Staffing





