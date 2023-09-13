3D Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 436.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 3D display is a technological advancement designed to provide the viewer with three-dimensional images and a sense of depth. Moreover, gaming, photography, film, education, military & defence, and engineering simulation are seeing an increase in the use of 3D display technology. Using stereopsis for binocular vision, a stereo display can also convey depth perception to the viewer. Manufacturers of consumer electronics (CEMs) are attempting to enhance the user experience by enhancing light field displays to deliver high-quality 3D data.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/3d-display-market/request-sample
THE EMERGENCE OF THE GAMING INDUSTRY IS DRIVING THE MARKET:
Technology, gaming experience, and graphics have undergone significant changes in the gaming industry over the past few years. The industry is moving toward enhancing the overall gaming experience with 3D technology, which is driving market expansion. In addition, growing interest in OLED and LED technologies, which offer superior picture quality and performance compared to conventional display technologies, is anticipated to be beneficial for the market as a whole.
CHANGING CUSTOMER PREFERENCES IS DRIVING THE MARKET:
The expansion of the high-definition technology industry has resulted from changing consumer preferences and heightened awareness of the technology. Increased adoption of digital cinema screens capable of delivering a 3D viewing experience and a growing consumer preference for 3D films are expected to drive market growth. The expanding incorporation of these displays in numerous devices such as monitors, smartphones, TVs, notebook PCs, and is also expected to play a significant role in the market's expansion.
INCREASING DISPOSABLE INCOME WILL BRING IN NEW OPPORTUNITIES:
Due to the expansion of the middle class and the improvement of living conditions, it is anticipated that emerging economies, such as India and China will experience tremendous growth in the foreseeable future. As a result of shifting consumer preferences and rising demand for high-definition graphics, sales of projectors and monitors, which are among the most important applications of 3D displays, are expected to soar in the near future. It is anticipated that high costs, a dearth of 3D content, and health-related issues such as headaches, nausea, and motion and eye disorders will inhibit the market's expansion.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 436.73 billion
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 90.44 billion
|CAGR
|19.12% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Technology, By Application
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|3D Fusion Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, The Coretec Group Inc. (3DICON Corporation), and Toshiba Corporation
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing Disposable Income Will Bring In New Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|The Emergence Of The Gaming Industry Is Driving The Market
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/3d-display-market
REGIONAL ANALYSIS:
During the assessment period, it is anticipated that North America will hold the largest market share for 3D displays. It is anticipated that the rapid expansion of the gaming and entertainment industries will have a positive impact on the U.S. and Canadian markets.
The escalating number of cinema screens and the burgeoning production of 3D films in the United States are two other significant factors that are likely to be positive for the market. In North America, the launch of new, cutting-edge home consoles by prominent companies is also expected to stimulate growth.
In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific 3D display market will likely be driven by the rising purchasing power of Chinese and Indian consumers. The presence of well-established film industry is yet another factor that will contribute to the expansion of the market in Asia-Pacific.
In 2010, there were approximately 10,167 single screens in India, according to the Film Federation of India (FFI). Since then, this number has increased at a rapid rate, and it is anticipated that this will be positive for the market. With the implementation of 3D displays for surgical procedures, the ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to contribute to the growth in Asia-Pacific.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
- The global 3D Display Market size is projected to reach USD 436.73 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.12% 2022 to 2030.
- Factors like the emerging gaming industry and changing customer preferences are driving the market for 3D Displays.
- This market can be segmented on the basis of application, technology, products, regions and competitors.
- By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.
COMPETITORS ANALYSIS:
3D Fusion Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, The Coretec Group Inc. (3DICON Corporation), and Toshiba Corporation are some of the key market participants in the global 3D display industry.
The vast majority of key players in this market are currently concentrating on conducting extensive research and development to introduce new products to meet the high demand from a variety of industries. In the meantime, a small number of other market participants are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to bolster their market positions.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/3d-display-market/request-sample
SEGMENTATION:
Product Outlook:
- Volumetric
- Stereoscopic
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
Technology Outlook:
- DLP
- PDP
- OLED
- LED
Application Outlook:
- TV
- Smartphones
- Monitor
- Mobile Computing Devices
- Projectors
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- Others
Regional Outlook:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
- Research Objectives
- Market Definition
- Limitations & Assumptions
- Market Scope & Segmentation
- Currency & Pricing Considered
- MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
-
- Emerging Regions / Countries
- Emerging Companies
- Emerging Applications / End Use
- Investment Landscape
- New Business Models / Revenue Streams
- TAM
- MARKET TRENDS
-
- Drivers
- Market Warning Factors
- Latest Macro Economic Indicators
- Geopolitical Impact
- Human Factors
- Technology Factors
- MARKET ASSESSMENT
-
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Case Study Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
- Export Import Analysis
- Cost Structure Analysis
- ESG TRENDS
- GLOBAL 3D DISPLAY MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
-
- Global 3D Display Market Introduction
- By Product
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product By Value
-
-
-
-
- Volumetric
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Stereoscopic
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Technology By Value
-
-
-
-
- DLP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- PDP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- OLED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- LED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Application By Value
-
-
-
-
- TV
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Smartphones
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Monitor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Mobile Computing Devices
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Projectors
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
- NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Product
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product By Value
-
-
-
-
- Volumetric
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Stereoscopic
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Technology By Value
-
-
-
-
- DLP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- PDP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- OLED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- LED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Application
- Introduction
- By Application
-
-
-
- Application By Value
-
-
-
-
- TV
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Smartphones
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Monitor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Mobile Computing Devices
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Projectors
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.S.
-
-
- By Product
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product By Value
- Volumetric
- By Value
- Stereoscopic
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Technology By Value
- DLP
- By Value
- PDP
- By Value
- OLED
- By Value
- LED
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- TV
- By Value
- Smartphones
- By Value
- Monitor
- By Value
- Mobile Computing Devices
- By Value
- Projectors
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Canada
- EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Product
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product By Value
-
-
-
-
- Volumetric
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Stereoscopic
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Technology By Value
-
-
-
-
- DLP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- PDP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- OLED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- LED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Application By Value
-
-
-
-
- TV
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Smartphones
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Monitor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Mobile Computing Devices
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Projectors
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.K.
-
-
- By Product
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product By Value
- Volumetric
- By Value
- Stereoscopic
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Technology By Value
- DLP
- By Value
- PDP
- By Value
- OLED
- By Value
- LED
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- TV
- By Value
- Smartphones
- By Value
- Monitor
- By Value
- Mobile Computing Devices
- By Value
- Projectors
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest Of Europe
- APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Product
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product By Value
-
-
-
-
- Volumetric
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Stereoscopic
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Technology By Value
-
-
-
-
- DLP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- PDP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- OLED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- LED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Application By Value
-
-
-
-
- TV
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Smartphones
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Monitor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Mobile Computing Devices
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Projectors
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- China
-
-
- By Product
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product By Value
- Volumetric
- By Value
- Stereoscopic
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Technology By Value
- DLP
- By Value
- PDP
- By Value
- OLED
- By Value
- LED
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- TV
- By Value
- Smartphones
- By Value
- Monitor
- By Value
- Mobile Computing Devices
- By Value
- Projectors
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- South East Asia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Product
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product By Value
-
-
-
-
- Volumetric
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Stereoscopic
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Technology By Value
-
-
-
-
- DLP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- PDP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- OLED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- LED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Application By Value
-
-
-
-
- TV
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Smartphones
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Monitor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Mobile Computing Devices
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Projectors
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- UAE
-
-
- By Product
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product By Value
- Volumetric
- By Value
- Stereoscopic
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Technology By Value
- DLP
- By Value
- PDP
- By Value
- OLED
- By Value
- LED
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- TV
- By Value
- Smartphones
- By Value
- Monitor
- By Value
- Mobile Computing Devices
- By Value
- Projectors
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Rest Of MEA
- LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Product
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Product By Value
-
-
-
-
- Volumetric
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Stereoscopic
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Technology By Value
-
-
-
-
- DLP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- PDP
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- OLED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- LED
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Application By Value
-
-
-
-
- TV
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Smartphones
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Monitor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Mobile Computing Devices
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Projectors
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- Brazil
-
-
- By Product
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Product By Value
- Volumetric
- By Value
- Stereoscopic
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Technology
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Technology By Value
- DLP
- By Value
- PDP
- By Value
- OLED
- By Value
- LED
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Application
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- TV
- By Value
- Smartphones
- By Value
- Monitor
- By Value
- Mobile Computing Devices
- By Value
- Projectors
- By Value
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest Of LATAM
- COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
-
- Adoption Matrix
- 3D Display Market Share By Manufacturers
- 3D Display Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
- Average Price By Manufacturers
- Vendor Footprint Analysis
- MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
-
- 3D Fusion Corp.
-
-
- Overview
- Business Information
- Revenue
- ASP
- Gross Margin
- Swot Analysis
- Recent Developmments
-
-
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- The Coretec Group Inc. (3DICON Corporation)
- Toshiba Corporation
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Data
-
-
- Secondary Data
-
-
-
-
- Major Secondary Sources
- Key Data From Secondary Sources
-
-
-
-
- Primary Data
-
-
-
-
- Key Data From Primary Sources
- Breakdown Of Primaries
-
-
-
-
- Secondary And Primary Research
-
-
-
-
- Key Industry Insights
-
-
-
- Market Size Estimation
-
-
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Market Projection
-
-
- Research Assumptions
-
-
- Assumptions
-
-
- Limitations
- Risk Assessment
- APPENDIX
-
- Discussion Guide
- Customization Options
- Related Reports
- DISCLAIMER
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/3d-display-market/toc
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:
- Sharp Corporation formed a joint venture with Japan's NEC Corporation in November 2020, with Sharp acquiring 66 per cent of NEC Corporation's subsidiary, NEC Display Solutions Ltd. The subsidiary will continue to develop and produce a vast array of visual display solutions. With this joint venture, the companies intend to provide innovative and high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.
- In January of 2020, Looking Glass Factory, Inc. raised $14 million in the capital.
- In June of 2019- Leia Inc. collaborated with Continental, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automobile supplier, to develop the Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster, a revolutionary 3D cockpit light-field display for the automotive industry.
News Media
Global Mini LED Display Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 91.1%
Global Outdoor Led Display Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During 2022 –2030
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Smart Display Market: Information by Type (Signage, Smart Mirror, Home Display), Display Size (Below 32 inches, Between 32 and 52 inches), Resolution (UHD), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Mini LED Display Market: Information by Application (Automotive Display, Television, Smartphones), End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Flexible Display Market: Information by Display Type (OLED, LCD, EPD (Electronic Paper Display), Substrate Material (Glass, Plastic), Application, and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter