3D Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 436.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 3D display is a technological advancement designed to provide the viewer with three-dimensional images and a sense of depth. Moreover, gaming, photography, film, education, military & defence, and engineering simulation are seeing an increase in the use of 3D display technology. Using stereopsis for binocular vision, a stereo display can also convey depth perception to the viewer. Manufacturers of consumer electronics (CEMs) are attempting to enhance the user experience by enhancing light field displays to deliver high-quality 3D data.

THE EMERGENCE OF THE GAMING INDUSTRY IS DRIVING THE MARKET:

Technology, gaming experience, and graphics have undergone significant changes in the gaming industry over the past few years. The industry is moving toward enhancing the overall gaming experience with 3D technology, which is driving market expansion. In addition, growing interest in OLED and LED technologies, which offer superior picture quality and performance compared to conventional display technologies, is anticipated to be beneficial for the market as a whole.

CHANGING CUSTOMER PREFERENCES IS DRIVING THE MARKET:

The expansion of the high-definition technology industry has resulted from changing consumer preferences and heightened awareness of the technology. Increased adoption of digital cinema screens capable of delivering a 3D viewing experience and a growing consumer preference for 3D films are expected to drive market growth. The expanding incorporation of these displays in numerous devices such as monitors, smartphones , TVs, notebook PCs, and is also expected to play a significant role in the market's expansion.

INCREASING DISPOSABLE INCOME WILL BRING IN NEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Due to the expansion of the middle class and the improvement of living conditions, it is anticipated that emerging economies, such as India and China will experience tremendous growth in the foreseeable future. As a result of shifting consumer preferences and rising demand for high-definition graphics, sales of projectors and monitors, which are among the most important applications of 3D displays, are expected to soar in the near future. It is anticipated that high costs, a dearth of 3D content, and health-related issues such as headaches, nausea, and motion and eye disorders will inhibit the market's expansion.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 436.73 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 90.44 billion CAGR 19.12% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors 3D Fusion Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, The Coretec Group Inc. (3DICON Corporation), and Toshiba Corporation Key Market Opportunities Increasing Disposable Income Will Bring In New Opportunities Key Market Drivers The Emergence Of The Gaming Industry Is Driving The Market

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

During the assessment period, it is anticipated that North America will hold the largest market share for 3D displays. It is anticipated that the rapid expansion of the gaming and entertainment industries will have a positive impact on the U.S. and Canadian markets.

The escalating number of cinema screens and the burgeoning production of 3D films in the United States are two other significant factors that are likely to be positive for the market. In North America, the launch of new, cutting-edge home consoles by prominent companies is also expected to stimulate growth.

In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific 3D display market will likely be driven by the rising purchasing power of Chinese and Indian consumers. The presence of well-established film industry is yet another factor that will contribute to the expansion of the market in Asia-Pacific.

In 2010, there were approximately 10,167 single screens in India, according to the Film Federation of India (FFI). Since then, this number has increased at a rapid rate, and it is anticipated that this will be positive for the market. With the implementation of 3D displays for surgical procedures, the ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to contribute to the growth in Asia-Pacific.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The global 3D Display Market size is projected to reach USD 436.73 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.12% 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 436.73 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.12% 2022 to 2030. Factors like the emerging gaming industry and changing customer preferences are driving the market for 3D Displays.

This market can be segmented on the basis of application, technology, products, regions and competitors.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.

COMPETITORS ANALYSIS:

3D Fusion Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, The Coretec Group Inc. (3DICON Corporation), and Toshiba Corporation are some of the key market participants in the global 3D display industry.

The vast majority of key players in this market are currently concentrating on conducting extensive research and development to introduce new products to meet the high demand from a variety of industries. In the meantime, a small number of other market participants are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to bolster their market positions.

SEGMENTATION:

Product Outlook:

Volumetric

Stereoscopic

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Technology Outlook:

DLP

PDP

OLED

LED

Application Outlook:

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile Computing Devices

Projectors

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

Sharp Corporation formed a joint venture with Japan's NEC Corporation in November 2020, with Sharp acquiring 66 per cent of NEC Corporation's subsidiary, NEC Display Solutions Ltd. The subsidiary will continue to develop and produce a vast array of visual display solutions. With this joint venture, the companies intend to provide innovative and high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.

In January of 2020, Looking Glass Factory, Inc. raised $14 million in the capital.

In June of 2019- Leia Inc. collaborated with Continental, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automobile supplier, to develop the Natural 3D Lightfield Instrument Cluster, a revolutionary 3D cockpit light-field display for the automotive industry.

