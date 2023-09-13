Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Market Is Set To Reach $13.38 Billion By 2027 With Rising Shift Towards Electric Vehicles As Per The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023, the global electric vehicle (EV) sensor market is in high gear, with expectations of surging from $7.34 billion in 2022 to a robust $8.35 billion in 2023, reflecting a formidable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. Looking further ahead, the industry envisions reaching an impressive $13.38 billion by 2027, maintaining a substantial CAGR of 12.5%. This surge is powered by the escalating demand for electric vehicles, reshaping the automotive landscape.



Driving Force: The Rise of Electric Vehicles

The growth of the EV sensor market is intricately tied to the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles. EVs, whether partially or fully powered by electric energy, rely on sensors to monitor real-time signals and manage crucial in-vehicle functions like ignition timing and speed control. The shift towards electric vehicles contributes to reduced gasoline consumption, lowered carbon emissions, and fortified energy security. For instance, the Global EV Outlook 2022 report published in May 2022 revealed a doubling of EV sales in 2021, reaching a record high of 6.6 million units. Electric car sales worldwide also soared to 6,600,000 units in 2021 from 2,980,000 units. This surge in demand for electric vehicles is a pivotal driver of the EV sensor market's growth.

Learn More In-Depth On The Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-ev-sensor-global-market-report

Innovation Fuels Market Players

Key players in the EV sensor market are vigorously pursuing product innovations through extensive research and development. These innovations strengthen their competitive positions and drive industry growth. For example, in May 2022, Continental, a prominent German automobile company, introduced the Current Sensor Module (CSM) and the battery impact detection (BID) system for electrified vehicles. These sensors emphasize battery characteristics and safety, expanding Continental's extensive sensor range. Additionally, in June 2022, Microchip Technology Inc., a US-based semiconductor manufacturer, introduced the LX34070 IC, an inductive position sensor designed for the electric vehicle motor control industry. This sensor boasts differential outputs, quick sample rates, and compliance with ISO 26262 at Automotive Safety Integrity Level-C (ASIL-C).

Regional Dynamics: North America Takes the Lead

North America emerged as the dominant region in the electric vehicle (EV) sensor market in 2022, showcasing the region's commitment to EV adoption and innovation. The global market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9352&type=smp

Market Segmentation: A Spectrum of Possibilities

The global electric vehicle (EV) sensor market is divided into key segments:

By Product Type: Temperature Sensors

Current Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Speed Sensors By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) By Sales Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket





Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the electric vehicle (EV) sensor market size, electric vehicle (EV) sensor market segments, electric vehicle (EV) sensor market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-charger-global-market-report

EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ev-battery-recycling-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.