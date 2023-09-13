Interactive Children Book Market to Grow Significantly and Reach a Valuation of USD 962.8 Mn by 2030, As Adoption of Digital Devices and Technological Advancements Surges, Projects Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Kings Research, the global Interactive Children Book Market was valued at USD 660.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 962.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is likely to be propelled by the rising adoption of digital devices, the rising use of interactive features to engage children in reading and learning, and an increasing interest in promoting early childhood literacy and inclusion.

By utilizing contemporary technology, children can experience a more engaging, creative, educational, multimodal, and thrilling reading session. The adoption of AR, gamification, and interactive storytelling approaches are some of the recent advancements in this field that boost the market growth. Furthermore, the market for interactive children book is likely to expand and diversify over time as technology and innovative design continue to advance.

Competitive Landscape

The global interactive children book industry is fragmented with prominent players in the market employing effective expansion strategies such as collaboration and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the market landscape. For instance, in April 2023, Scholastic Magazines recently announced the launch of SuperSTEM, a comprehensive print and digital resource made to address the growing need for integrated materials that foster the development of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills while also promoting literacy development in classrooms. Students in grades three through six will have access to the SuperSTEM resource.

Major players include:



Albert Whitman & Company

Fathom Technologies (Arbordale Publishing)

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Buttercup Publishing

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Koehler Books

Lerner Publishing Group

Scholastic Inc.

Chronicle Books

Sourcebooks, LLC

Pearson

Workman Publishing Company

Usborne Publishing Limited

Tilbury House Publisher

The global Interactive Children Book Market is segmented as:

By Product

Physical Books

E-Books

Feel and Touch Characteristics Offered by Physical Books to Drive Product Expansion

The physical books segment dominated the market with a valuation of USD 503.8 Mn in 2023. The segmental growth is driven by the unique advantage of physical books in fostering children's skill development as they engage in page-turning activities and explore various textures and colors. Moreover, the tactile and sensory experiences provided by physical books remain unmatched by digital formats, contributing to their continued appeal and market demand.

Furthermore, families without access to technology or those who prefer a more conventional reading experience may find it easier to read real books. However, incorporating interactive components into physical books, such as lift-the-flap or pop-up features, can improve the reading experience and encourage young readers' engagement and understanding. The development of early literacy skills is impelled by the use of both physical and interactive children book further fueling segmental growth.

By Age

Baby-2

Ages 3-5

Ages 6-8

Ages 9-12

Improved Cognitive Abilities in Children Aged 3-5 Years to Augment Market Sales



The ages 3-5 segment dominates the market with a valuation of USD 247.9 million in 2023. A key factor fueling the segmental growth is the ability of interactive books to assist in developing language and cognitive abilities. The segmental growth in interactive books is primarily attributed to their utilization of tactile elements, including textures and sensory features. The significance of selecting age-appropriate books that align with a child's interests cannot be overstated, as it fosters engagement and encourages interaction during reading sessions.

This also promotes better comprehension and instills critical-thinking abilities in young readers. Additionally, the availability of interactive books in both physical and digital media gives families and educators alternatives, increasing their sales potential and accessibility.

Growing Adoption of E-Books is Driving Market Growth



Children of all ages are using smartphones which have led to an increase in the availability and acceptance of interactive children's books in digital form. Children's interactive books are currently being produced by a large number of publishers and writers and are available via smartphones and other mobile devices, providing fresh and interesting ways to read and learn. The market for interactive children's books in digital form is expected to observe prominent growth supported by innovative technologies and interactive features as they meet the shifting reading preferences and habits of both children and adults.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Rising Digitalization in North America to Boost Market Development

North America dominates the global interactive children book market with a valuation of USD 245.5 million in 2023. The regional growth is attributable to rising digitalization and surging awareness among the population. In the U.S., interactive children's books are popular, and there is a large selection for kids of various ages and interests. Children's interactive books are available in both physical and digital versions in many large bookstores, including Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.

The ready availability and access to interactive children book fostering market progress. For instance, a range of these books is available from numerous online merchants, including Amazon, in both physical and digital formats. Additionally, as part of their curriculum and reading initiatives, numerous libraries and schools around the nation provide interactive children's books. With an increasing number of publishers and authors creating children's material of the highest caliber, the U.S. is a thriving market for interactive children book.

