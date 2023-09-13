Global Anastomosis Devices Market Size to Reach USD 5.85 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anastomosis devices market size reached USD 3.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by two trends: an increase in surgical procedures and a rise in gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 17.9 million deaths annually.

The need for enhanced research and development is driven by the increase in heart and digestive system-related illnesses. The demand for better patient outcomes will also drive the market's rise and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies in anastomosis devices. As a result of technologically advanced goods and favorable reimbursement policies in cardiac procedures such as Coronary Bypass Graft Surgery, open-heart valve replacement, and angioplasty among other surgeries, the market for anastomosis devices is growing.

An important driver for driving the revenue in the anastomosis devices market is the increase in research and development to treat intestinal obstructions, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other anastomosis-based disorders. For instance, the most common long-term consequences of Crohn's disease after ileocecal resection are anastomotic recurrence and the ensuing stenosis.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 3.58 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.6% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 5.85 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Segments covered Medical Application, Product Type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic; Artivion, Inc, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.; Dextera Surgical Inc.; Vitalitec Internaional Inc.; Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.; Ethicon US, LLC; Peters Surgical.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global anastomosis devices market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective nanopharmaceuticals products. Some major players included in the global anastomosis devices market report are:

Medtronic

Artivion, Inc,

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Vitalitec Internaional Inc.

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Ethicon US, LLC

Peters Surgical

Strategic Development

On January 16, 2022, Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd., an Israel-based company announced the development of its hi-tech laparoscopic bowel closure device for intra-vital anastomosis named LAP IA 60, which can rapidly and safely align and stitch the common aperture for intracorporeal anastomosis.

On August 2021, Vascular Grafts Solutions (VGS) Ltd., an Israel-based company received marketing clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the VIOLATM, a novel device for clampless proximal anastomosis in Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. The segment's revenue growth is attributed to the category's inclusion of a variety of anastomosis devices. Vascular anastomoses may be streamlined, resulting in a speedier and less invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery. Anastomotic devices may not only reduce the requirement for numerous elements that can result in suboptimal patient outcomes, such as extracorporeal circulatory support, induced hypothermic cardiac arrest, and aortic cross-clamping, but they may also make the procedure's mechanics easier for the practitioner.

The disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The availability of a variety of disposable anastomotic items and increased market penetration are driving the segment's revenue growth. The majority of the significant players work in the disposable product manufacturing industry. These products reduce the risk of surgical site contamination, cross-infection, and other healthcare-related risks.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An important aspect driving this segment's revenue growth is the rising patient load brought on by the incidence of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and a variety of other ailments. The segment's revenue growth is also being driven by finance alternatives and simple access to therapy owing to enhanced hospital healthcare facilities.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An important factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the significant number of market companies investing in anastomosis devices. For instance, among the most well-known startups in this area are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Artivion, Inc., and Medtronic. It is expected that the number of product launches will increase significantly as more biomedical businesses invest in the development of anastomosis-based surgical equipment in this area.

On November 13, 2020, GI Windows Medical Corp., a clinical-stage, privately-held medical device company leading new developments in anastomosis technology, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device indicated for small bowel end to end anastomosis for ileostomy reversal or tissue resection.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anastomosis devices market on the basis of medical applications, product type, end-use, and region:

Medical Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Cardiovascular Surgery Gastrointestinal Surgery Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Disposable Reusable Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



