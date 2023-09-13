Legion Capital Announces 2023 Six Month Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTC: LGCP), is a business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The Company posted a net operating profit (before Preferred Stock dividends) of $684,519 for the six-month period, compared to an operating loss of $244,497 for the same period a year ago. Revenue rose 83% to approximately $3.88 million compared to $2.37 million for the same period prior year. It is important to note that mid-year results are not audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent auditor.

“We are very pleased with our six month operating results for this year and the growth of our specialized lending business,” stated Legion Capital President and CEO Paul Carrazzone. “We are focused on our clients and meeting their business and capital needs. When know when we help our clients, we succeed with them. We continue to see strong demand for our services and are experiencing a larger pipeline of potential client deals than we have historically.”

"It is a good time to be a non-bank specialty lender,” added Jason Plucinak, Legion’s Vice President of Corporate Finance. “Bank financing has continued to dry up creating a meaningful opportunity for private credit and specialty lenders. The continued support of our broker dealer and registered investment adviser community has been integral to capitalizing on our business model and scalable infrastructure.”

