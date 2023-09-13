Label Printing Machine Market Size to Reach a USD 9.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 4.2% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Label Printing Machine Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Inkjet printers, Laser printers, And Thermal printers), By Industries (Food and Beverage, Packaging, Retail, And Other), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the label printing machine market size was valued at USD 6.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.2%. Label printing is essential for businesses to keep things aligned and professional. Whether it's self-adhesive labels or cardstock tags, printing machines can produce stunning results using various techniques such as digital, flexographic, and wide-format printing. But printing labels goes beyond words - QR codes, barcodes, and postage stamps are also on the cards.

For companies that depend on shipping and logistics, these machines are indispensable for identifying and storing products, improving efficiency, and enabling small businesses to grow. Label printing machines save time and effort and are a godsend when keeping stockrooms organized and labeled. Not only does this boost efficiency, but it also enhances a company's professional image, making it a no-brainer compared to using handwritten labels.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Label Printing Machine Market Market Size in 2022 USD 6.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.3 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.2% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Type Inkjet printers, laser printers, and thermal printers By Industries Food and beverage, packaging, retail, and other By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players CCL Industries, Avery Dennison, 3M, Mondi Group, Fedrigoni Group, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris Flexibles, Checkpoint, Innovia, Autajon C.S., Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj, and others

Segmentation Overview

The label printing machine market has been segmented as type, industry, and region. Thermal printers currently hold a large portion of the market due to their unique printing technology that is resistant to UV rays and oil and smudge-proof and faster than other printers. In terms of industry, the food sector dominates the label printing machine market. This is due to the growing demand for ready-to-eat and processed foods, resulting in substantial growth in the industry.

The label printing machines market in Asia Pacific holds the most significant share globally, mainly due to the growing economies of India and China. The increasing population and higher disposable income levels of the people in the region are major factors contributing to this growth.

Key Developments in the Label Printing Machine Market:

Avery Dennison Corp. is partnering with Carbon Trust to create a custom carbon footprinting tool for label products.

Constantia Flexibles has joined Premji Invest and SB Packagings for a joint venture in India to expand their presence in the market.

Label Printing Machine Market Report Highlights:

The label printing machine market size is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032. Label printing is vital for businesses to maintain organization and professionalism. Printing machines can produce various labels, including QR codes, barcodes, and postage stamps. They are essential for identifying and storing products, improving efficiency, and enhancing a company's professional image. Printing machines save time and effort, making it a no-brainer compared to handwritten labels.

Thermal printers are popular because they print faster and are resistant to UV rays and smudging. The food industry dominates the label printing market due to the high demand for ready-to-eat and processed foods.

Asia Pacific is a dominant market for label printing machines. The growth is attributed to the wider acceptance of modern techniques of printing.

Major players in the label printing machine market are CCL Industries, Avery Dennison, 3M, Mondi Group, Fedrigoni Group, Constantia Flexibles, Coveris Flexibles, Checkpoint, Innovia, Autajon C.S., and Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj.

Label Printing Machine Market Segmentation:

Label Printing Machine Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Inkjet printers

Laser printers

Thermal printers

Label Printing Machine Market, By Industries (2023-2032)

Packaging

Retail

Food and Beverages

Others

Label Printing Machine Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



