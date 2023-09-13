Hospital Surface Cleaning Products Market to Reach $3.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Hospital Surface Cleaning Products Market by Product Type (Liquid, Powder, and Wipes), Components (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QUATS), Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Compounds, and Others), Application (Hospital, Clinics, Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global hospital surface cleaning products industry generated $1,971.6 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $3,334.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032.



The hospital surface cleaning products industry provides essential cleaning and disinfection solutions to maintain a hygienic and safe environment in healthcare facilities. therefore, it is considered as an important component of healthcare industry.



Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/178312

Prime determinants of growth

The market growth of hospital surface cleaning products is expected to increase rapidly due to the outbreak of the pandemic. However adverse effects of chemical disinfectants are restraining the growth of the market. surface cleaning products are used in the healthcare industry, thereby offering lucrative opportunities to expand the market. The wipe is used as a disinfectant surface, owing to its attributes such as ease of use and zero water consumption. It is also used to disinfect medical devices are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2020 $ 1,971 million Market Size in 2032 $2.51 billion CAGR 3.9% No. of Pages in Report 257 Segments Covered Rise in the healthcare industry Rise in stringent regulations for the use of surface cleaning products Drivers Rise in the healthcare industry Rise in stringent regulations for the use of surface cleaning products Rise in incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Growth in awareness regarding hygiene & cleanliness Opportunities Advancements in cleaning technology Restraints Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the hospital surface cleaning products market. The pandemic had dramatically increased the need for disinfecting surfaces and cleaning practices.

Many measures were taken to limit the spread of this deadly virus, including disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces. This had increased the demand for hospital surface cleaning products globally.

The liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global hospital surface cleaning products market revenue owing to the growth in the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in the healthcare sectors and the rise in demand for surface cleaning products are expected to boost the growth of the market. Liquid provides high efficiency against a wide range of pathogens including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It is used on a wide range of surfaces such as floors, walls, countertops, medical equipment, and other hard surfaces. However, the wipes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. Wipes contain disinfecting agents that kill or inactivate a wide range of germs such as bacteria and viruses. It is useful for high-touch surfaces which are frequently exposed to potential contamination. wipes are typically made from non-woven materials that are soft, absorbent, and durable. The non-woven fabric provides excellent cleaning performance while being gentle on surfaces.

Buy This Research Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4226130a561220b92ec0d133876bcdba

The alcohol segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on components, the alcohol segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hospital surface cleaning products market. Alcohol-based surface cleaners have strong disinfecting properties that effectively kill or inactivate a wide variety of microorganisms, making them ideal for use in healthcare settings, laboratories, and other environments that require a high degree of cleanliness. However, the Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QUATS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. QUATs are effective against a broad spectrum of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other types of algae. Moreover, they have surfactant properties, which means they reduce surface tension and improve the spread ability of liquids, allowing them to effectively remove dirt, oil, and other contaminants from the surface during the cleaning.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global hospital surface cleaning products market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The cleaning and disinfection of surfaces in hospitals have become increasingly important in a multi-barrier approach for preventing infections, in addition to hand hygiene and proper reprocessing of medical devices is expected to boost the hospital surface cleaning products market. However, the clinics segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. Growth opportunities for surface cleaning products in the clinic are driven by a variety of factors that emphasize the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic healthcare environment. Clinics always seek to improve patient safety, reduce the risk of infection, and meet higher standards of cleanliness is creating a demand for surface cleaning products.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global hospital surface cleaning products market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The healthcare industry in North America is constantly expanding to meet an aging population and growth in demand for medical services. Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities have a constant need for surface cleaning products to maintain a safe and hygienic environment. In addition, surface cleaning products are vastly used in emergency rooms, home healthcare, hospitals, intensive care units, isolation areas, nursing homes, outpatient clinics, restrooms, and patient rooms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in the healthcare industry, with increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, hospitals, and medical facilities. This expansion creates a larger market for hospital surface cleaning products. In addition, rise in awareness of the importance of hospital surface cleaning products in healthcare.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/178312

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Carrollclean

Diversey Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Medline Industries LP

Metrex Research LLC

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Whiteley Corporation



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hospital surface cleaning products market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Clean in place Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Concrete and Asphalt Cleaners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Metal Cleaning Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Surface Cleaning Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com