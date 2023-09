E-Waste Management Market Size is projected to reach USD 189.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic waste, also called "e-waste," refers to obsolete electronic and electrical equipment. E-waste consists of used electronics destined for recycling via material recovery, refurbishment, reuse, or disposal. In developed and developing nations, e-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste sources. Electrical, electrical, and consumer electronic equipment with shorter lifespans generate a substantial amount of e-waste, rapidly increasing each year. The increasing need to upgrade to the newest technology is the primary growth driver of the e-waste management industry. In numerous nations, millions of tons of e-waste are generated annually due to the demand for new, technologically improved equipment.



Reduced Life Span of Electronic Devices and Lack of Precious Metal Sources to Drive the Global E-Waste Management Market

Because of rapid technological advancement and continual product innovation, the sales of electronic goods have expanded tremendously. The global application of computers, televisions, and mobile devices is accelerating. With increasing purchasing power and a rising trend in disposable income, the demand for these electronic devices is expanding rapidly. In addition, releasing new products with enhanced features and added services motivates consumers to replace their aging products with more recent models. Due to this, the typical lifespan of these gadgets is currently only 3–4 years. As a result, the volume of e-waste is fast expanding, causing industry participants to expand their operations to establish additional processing facilities and a vast network for collecting e-waste.

In the following years, the ongoing sale of electronic goods will create a suitable environment for e-waste treatment, particularly in developing nations. In addition, rapid technological advancements and continual product changes enable daily new launches by corporations in the electronic industry, hence shortening the lifespan of all white goods. In addition, when disposable income improves, consumers can acquire high-end electronic equipment, boosting demand for these products.

In addition, the ever-increasing demand for and scarcity of particular metals have led to a rapid increase in their prices. These metals must be extracted from e-waste to be utilized in another process. Electronic waste contains rare and valuable metals such as silver, gold, palladium, platinum, indium, and gallium. These rare elements are used to make consumer electronics, IT, and communication devices. Due to the rarity of these metals, their prices are also inflated. And so, there is a greater need to recycle, repair, and reuse metal-based devices. As a result, electronic product manufacturers will seek raw materials from recovered e-waste to address these issues.

Initiatives by Electronic Manufacturers to Create Global E-Waste Management Market Opportunities

Numerous manufacturers of electronic products are currently aware of the financial advantages of processing and recycling e-waste. Significant volumes of e-waste are produced throughout R&D and manufacturing operations, and companies are taking steps to recover the required ingredients from this rubbish. After being recycled, mobile phones contain recoverable precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium. As a response, several big cellphone manufacturers have established their own operations to collect old phones from consumers who wish to upgrade.

Many governments have also begun to urge manufacturers of electronic products to develop internal e-waste management initiatives or to outsource these initiatives to external organizations. In affluent nations, the volume of electronic trash is growing at an alarming rate each year. This escalating amount of electronic waste improperly recycled causes environmental harm and health hazards. In addition, this results in the loss of recyclable materials that are discarded as garbage. To solve such issues, increasing awareness of recycling initiatives is essential.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 189.8 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 56.56 billion CAGR 14.4% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Processed Material Type, By Source Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Veolia Environment SA., Mri (Australia) Pty ltd., Tetronics (International) Limited, UMICORE SA and TES-AMM Key Market Opportunities Initiatives by Electronic Manufacturers Key Market Drivers Reduced Life Span of Electronic Devices and Lack of Precious Metal Sources



Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecasted to command the regional market while expanding at a CAGR of 11.57%. As a result of continual innovation and price reductions, new product innovations have had a substantial effect on the real-life span of electronic devices such as computers and smartphones. Moreover, the advancing per capita incomes of the region's several countries has prompted consumers to often upgrade their purchases. Over the past decade, the increase in sales of electronic equipment such as computers, refrigerators, and mobile phones has led to a surge of e-waste in the region.

Every year, the amount of e-waste increases due to growing electrical and electronic equipment sales and reluctance to repair malfunctioning goods. Since the cost of repairs might occasionally exceed the price of a brand-new product, users frequently opt not to fix broken or obsolete electronics. This contributes to the annual growth of electronic garbage. In addition, the movement of e-waste from developed countries to developing nations such as India, China, and Pakistan is creating several opportunities for the efficient management of e-waste.

Europe will grow at a CAGR of 14.66% during the forecast period. One of the most rapidly rising waste sources in the EU is electronic waste, which includes refrigerators, cell phones, and laptops. Recycling electronic trash is vital due to the increasing growth of electronic and electrical equipment waste, the dearth of valuable metals, and the high mining prices. Europe has also enacted strong environmental protection laws since it has the smallest land remaining for landfills compared to other continents. As a result of all of these factors, the local market for recycling e-waste is increasing.

A significant portion of Europe's waste comprises electronic and electrical devices. As a result of rising pollution levels and a lack of sufficient land for garbage disposal, European nations have enacted more stringent regulations. Therefore, the situation has improved due to the increased focus on controlling this type of waste to prevent the illegal transit of e-waste to developing nations. In addition, the high rate of electrical and electronic equipment recycling among consumers and the collaboration between public and private sector organizations have created a suitable environment for the e-waste recycling industry in this region.

Key Highlights

The global e-waste management material market size is expected to reach USD 189.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on the processed material type, the metal section is predicted to hold the largest share, advancing at a CAGR of 14.58%.

Based on the source type, the household appliance section is predicted to have the most significant shareholding, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Based on the application, the trashed section will likely have the highest shareholding, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific is forecasted to command the regional market while expanding at a CAGR of 11.57%.





Competitive Players in the Market

Waste Management Inc.

Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd.

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

Veolia Environment SA.

Mri (Australia) Pty ltd.

Tetronics (International) Limited

UMICORE SA and TES-AMM.





Market News

In 2022, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. stated that it had earned its compliance certification and had successfully passed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 assessment, making ERI the first and only SOC 2 accredited e-waste recycler in the sector.

In 2022, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. formally introduced OneDrumTM, the market's first mixed consumer battery collection product.

Global E-Waste Management Market: Segmentation

By Processed Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Source Type

Household Appliances Refrigerator Washing Machines Television Air Conditioners Others

Industrial Electronics IT & Telecom Equipment Medical Equipment

Consumer Electronics Handheld Electronics IT Accessories IT Equipment PCBs



By Application

Trashed

Recycled

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

