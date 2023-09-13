North American Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket Competitive Benchmarking Report 2023: OE Suppliers and Electrification Service Providers to Pursue Strategic Partnering and New Business Models

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Electric Truck Servicing Aftermarket Competitive Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The competitive benchmarking in this analysis centers on the North American electric truck market and its aftermarket service potential. It provides valuable insights into the strategies of key OEMs and non-OEMs in the electric truck sector.

The opportunity's scale is determined by forecasting the number of LD, MD, and HD trucks in operation and their average mileage. With the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in the transportation industry, the demand for electric trucks is set to rise significantly in the coming years.

Effective service and maintenance will be essential for ensuring smooth operations and gradually replacing ICE trucks in the transportation landscape. As more than 15 electric truck models were introduced by the end of 2022, the need for an extensive service network has emerged.

Remote diagnostics and on-site mobile diagnostics are becoming prominent features along the electric truck value chain. Service providers should seize the opportunity to cater to OEMs and suppliers looking to service electric trucks. While electric truck adoption is in its early stages, analytics and insights will facilitate the transition from maintaining ICE fleets to electric fleets.

Equipping personnel with the necessary skills is crucial. Therefore, electric truck OEMs, component suppliers, and service providers must collaborate to train and upskill qualified personnel while enhancing existing aftermarket service networks. The electric truck servicing sector offers substantial growth prospects, particularly in the realm of remote diagnostics and prognostics.

Partnerships between technology firms and service providers for advanced software and system development will not only generate new revenue streams but also pave the way for innovative business models.

