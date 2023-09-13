Nomination Committee Appointed for CoinShares International Limited ahead of the 2024 Annual General Meeting

13 September 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – In accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited (“the Company”) adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members appointed by the three largest shareholders. The fourth member shall be a representative of the Board of Directors.



Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who together represent approximately 51.32 per cent of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 31 August 2023:

Michael Carlton, appointed by Daniel Masters, Chair of the Nomination Committee

Gunther Thumann, appointed by Mognetti Partners Limited

Paul Davidson, appointed by Russell Newton

Johan Lundberg, representative of the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited

The Nomination Committee’s recommendations will be presented in the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company’s website: https://coinshares.com. CoinShares International Limited’s Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on 31 May 2024.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so to the Chair of the Board by sending an email to jbrown@coinshares.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must submit well in advance of the Annual General Meeting, but by 12 April 2024 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Jeri-Lea Brown, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1534 513168

jbrown@coinshares.com

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. The firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

