Portfolio Update

Octopus AIM VCT plc

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):

Portfolio companySectorBook cost (£’000)Movement in valuation (£’000)Fair Value
(£’000)
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,1766,7257,901
Breedon Group plcConstruction & Materials8594,3505,209
Hasgrove plc1Unquoted Investment884,4124,500
Judges Scientific plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment2824,0094,291
Equipmake Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services1,9502,1324,082
Popsa Holdings Ltd1Unquoted Investment1,5902,1283,718
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware & Computer Services1,0512,4273,478
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services7462,5513,297
SDI Group plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1792,7892,968
IDOX plcSoftware & Computer Services3532,5942,947
Sosandar plcRetailers1,8531,0082,861
Netcall plcSoftware & Computer Services3082,3572,665
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services5291,8072,336
GB Group plcSoftware & Computer Services5051,5632,068
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment & Services2,156(220)1,936
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers1831,6941,877
Vertu Motors plcRetailers1,2655991,864
Maxcyte IncPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,0356941,729
Spectral MD Holdings LtdHealth Care Providers2,115(466)1,649
PCI-Pal plcSoftware & Computer Services1,0984211,519
Nexteq plcTechnology Hardware5079801,487
Next 15 Group plcMedia4539281,381
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers9302931,223
Itaconix plcIndustrial1,588(374)1,214
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment & Services7673831,150
Clean Power Hydrogen plcAlternative Energy1,800(860)940
Ilika plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,058(130)928
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware & Computer Services450478928
Access Intelligence plcSoftware & Computer Services678245923
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology306602908
Feedback plcMedical Equipment & Services1,500(594)906
Libertine Holdings plcIndustrial Engineering3,000(2,100)900
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers601223824
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers274518792
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,046(337)709
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2,079(1,406)673
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services864(220)644
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services143490633
Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes)Software & Computer Services600600
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment422172594
TPXimpact Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services979(489)490
ENGAGE XR Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services1,879(1,401)478
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment & Services284152436
Crimson Tide plcSoftware & Computer Services567(151)416
Velocity Composites plcAerospace & Defence799(404)395
Evgen Pharma plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,050(656)394
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment & Services1,471(1,094)377
Gear4music Holdings plcLeisure Goods529(156)373
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil, Gas & Coal1,470(1,128)342
DP Poland plcTravel & Leisure1,016(680)336
Mears Group plcIndustrial Support Services139195334
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services25654310
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment & Services1,200(895)305
KRM22 plcClosed End Investments681(388)293
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology651(365)286
Renalytix plcHealth Care Providers288(39)249
Northcoders Group plcSoftware & Computer Services380(139)241
Polarean Imaging plcMedical Equipment & Services687(458)229
Glantus Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services1,173(955)218
Gelion plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,140(936)204
Velocys plcAlternative Energy996(796)200
Cordel Group plcSoftware & Computer Services443(280)163
Eluceda LimitedUnquoted Investment300(138)162
The Food Marketplace LtdUnquoted Investment300(150)150
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,485(1,338)147
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment506(369)137
XP Factory plcTravel & Leisure988(864)124
DXS International plcSoftware & Computer Services300(187)113
Staffline Group plcIndustrial Support Services334(242)92
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas & Coal1,032(949)83
Falanx Cyber Security LimitedIndustrial Support Services900(840)60
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers745(689)56
WANdisco plcSoftware & Computer Services79(27)52
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment & Services521(469)52
1Spatial plcSoftware & Computer Services300(253)47
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services429(390)39
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology217(183)34
Tasty plcTravel & Leisure516(495)21
Rated People LtdUnquoted Investment354(334)20
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services1,350(1,338)12
LoopUp Group plcSoftware & Computer Services296(291)5
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials598(594)4
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment1,934(1,930)4
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,384(1,382)2
Location Sciences Group plcSoftware & Computer Services763(763)
Airnow plcUnquoted Investment1,257(1,257)
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers1,321(1,321)

1 Denotes unlisted company

Since 31 July 2023 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £0.5 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are quoted on public markets;

– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

Glantus Holdings plc – Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio companyBook cost (£’000)Fair Value (£’000)
FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund7,5188,347
FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund6,0856,293
FP Octopus Future Generations Fund1,080890
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund8,2808,280
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund8,3338,333

Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.2 million from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £’000s
Called up Equity Share Capital1,780
Legal reserves18,924
Other reserves102,294
Total 122,998

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.


