Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is Projected To Soar To USD 180.8 Billion By 2032, According To The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 101.0 billion automotive electronic control unit market will reach USD 180.8 billion by 2032. Due to the increasing sophistication of these vehicles above conventional vehicles, the steady expansion of alternative vehicle options, including hybrid and pure electric cars, in industrialised nations has contributed significantly to the ECU market. Customer need for driver safety, security, convenience of driving, and cheap maintenance are key factors driving the growth of the ECU market. Connecting cell phones to vehicles and providing drivers with real-time information about the vehicle's status is a recent trend. These modern ECU systems, with the ability to quickly interact with smartphones, can increase the expansion of ECU systems.



Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13691



Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 101.0 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 180.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2032 Key Market Players Robert Bosch GmbH,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Autoliv Inc.,Continental AG,Delphi Technologies,Denso Corporation,Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Hella),Panasonic Corporation,Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd Key Segment Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type Major Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the essential automotive electronic control unit market share. Asia Pacific has emerged as the global leader in automotive ECU, accounting for more than half of the total sales share in 2022. Furthermore, the region is expected to expand fastest during the forecast period. The region's rapid expansion is primarily due to increased demand for in-vehicle connectivity and infotainment systems in passenger automobiles. Furthermore, China's rapid expansion in the market is primarily driven by the country's strong growth in the automotive industry, which provides an excellent opportunity for the incorporation of ECU in new vehicles. The region's automotive ECU market expanded due to rising disposable income and a growing population.



The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 41.4 billion.



The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 41.4 billion. This segment is expected to dominate the overall automotive ECU market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increased manufacturing of ICE vehicles in developing countries, particularly China and India.



The passenger cars segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 54.5 billion.



The passenger cars segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 54.5 billion. Consumer preferences for hybrid and luxury automobiles with enhanced safety and electronic amenities are shifting in the global automotive electronic control unit market. Luxury automobiles want more ECUs x installation than other vehicles due to the increased need for complex features supporting vehicle management systems. In an average car, 15-20 ECUs are deployed on average; however, in a premium or luxury car, the number of ECUs exceeds 100. The rise in purchasing power and an improved lifestyle have fueled the growth of premium luxury vehicles.



Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13691/single



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising Automobile Industry



The automobile industry is racing towards a new world of increased sustainability, changing customer behaviour, electric vehicles, connected cars, mobility fleet sharing, and better lifestyles. The automobile sector is particularly promising in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Furthermore, global demand for electric vehicles boosts demand for electronic control units (ECU) in these vehicles. For example, China is the leading market for electric cars; hence, the advancement of electric vehicles can be linked to increased demand for ECU in the region, which currently has the largest market share in revenue and volume.



Restraint: Shortage Issue



Government measures and rising customer discretionary income have increased the automotive electronics control unit used car market, yet the COVID-19 epidemic has negatively impacted its automotive electronic control unit market sales. The epidemic has disrupted China's export operations, resulting in a shortage of parts needed to manufacture electronic control units, limiting market expansion.



Opportunity: Rising Demand



The demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will likely provide automobile makers with a profitable growth opportunity. Major luxury car manufacturers are introducing electrified models of their vehicles in response to growing environmental concerns and rising fuel prices. Furthermore, governments are providing enticing incentives and policies to stimulate the sale of electric vehicles (EVs), which is expected to drive the growth of the electronic control unit (ECU) market. Such changes in the automobile industry will influence automakers, electronic component manufacturers, aftermarkets, and the supply chain.



Challenge: High Cost



The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by low penetration in developing nations and high costs.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13691



Some of the major players operating in the automotive electronic control unit market are:



● Robert Bosch GmbH

● ZF Friedrichshafen AG

● Autoliv Inc.

● Continental AG

● Delphi Technologies

● Denso Corporation

● Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Hella)

● Panasonic Corporation

● Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Propulsion Type:



● Hybrid

● Battery Powered

● Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



By Vehicle Type:



● Commercial Vehicles

● Passenger Cars



Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13691

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)



About the report:



The global automotive electronic control unit market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com