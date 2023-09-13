Result of AGM

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the “Company”)

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

AGM STATEMENT

13 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in representing 2.7% of the issued share capital as at 8  September 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion of Chair (%) Votes Against (%)

 
1 96.9% 2.3% 0.8%
2 92.7% 2.8% 4.5%
3 92.1% 2.9% 5.0%
4 95.1% 2.3% 2.6%
5 88.4% 3.1% 8.5%
6 91.9% 3.0% 5.1%
7 94.2% 3.0% 2.8%
8 95.4% 3.0% 1.6%
9 94.1% 4.2% 1.7%
10 88.7% 2.4% 8.9%
11 92.2% 3.2% 4.6%
12 94.9% 3.1% 2.0%


A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer
Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James
Tel: 0203 667 8181

