Result of AGM

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the “Company”)
(CRN: 06789187)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
AGM STATEMENT
13 SEPTEMBER 2023
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in representing 2.7% of the issued share capital as at 8 September 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For (%)
|Votes at Discretion of Chair (%)
| Votes Against (%)
|1
|96.9%
|2.3%
|0.8%
|2
|92.7%
|2.8%
|4.5%
|3
|92.1%
|2.9%
|5.0%
|4
|95.1%
|2.3%
|2.6%
|5
|88.4%
|3.1%
|8.5%
|6
|91.9%
|3.0%
|5.1%
|7
|94.2%
|3.0%
|2.8%
|8
|95.4%
|3.0%
|1.6%
|9
|94.1%
|4.2%
|1.7%
|10
|88.7%
|2.4%
|8.9%
|11
|92.2%
|3.2%
|4.6%
|12
|94.9%
|3.1%
|2.0%
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer
Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James
Tel: 0203 667 8181
