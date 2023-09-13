Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Partial repurchase of SNI08

LONDON, September 13, 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 12 September 2023 where Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced the completion of a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1.2 billion with maturity date on 26 September, 2028. In conjunction with the bond issue, the company has bought back NOK 551 million of the outstanding bond SNI08 (ISIN NO0010874894).

