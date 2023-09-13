13 September 2023
Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the “Company”)
(CRN: 06789187)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Unaudited Net Asset Values
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2023 were as follows:
|Pence Per Share
|30 June 2023
|Ventures Ordinary Share
|55.1
|Healthcare Ordinary Share
|57.1
|AIM Shares
|99.9
|DSO D Share
|2.5
|DP67 Ordinary Share
|25.1
For further information please contact:
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8104
-END-