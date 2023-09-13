Net Asset Values

London, UNITED KINGDOM

13 September 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the “Company”)

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Unaudited Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2023 were as follows:

               Pence Per Share
 30 June 2023
Ventures Ordinary Share55.1
Healthcare Ordinary Share57.1
AIM Shares99.9
DSO D Share2.5
DP67 Ordinary Share25.1


For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8104

-END-