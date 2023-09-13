13 September 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc

(the “Company”)

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Unaudited Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2023 were as follows:

Pence Per Share 30 June 2023 Ventures Ordinary Share 55.1 Healthcare Ordinary Share 57.1 AIM Shares 99.9 DSO D Share 2.5 DP67 Ordinary Share 25.1





For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8104

