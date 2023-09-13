Director Declaration

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Joanna Santinon, Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc with effect from 12 September 2023.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66