Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Size Projected to Surge USD 28.63 Billion Growth by 2032, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.93%

Newark, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global congestive heart failure treatment devices market is expected to grow from USD 15.67 billion in 2021 to USD 28.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The increasing number of R&D activities to improve current technologies and the high prevalence of CVDs are anticipated to boost demand for congestive heart failure treatment devices. Moreover, the growth in focus on early intervention & primary prevention of heart-related diseases is also helping to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Further, unhealthy food habits, a surge in incidences of emergency surgeries, increased life expectancy, and a stressful hyperactive lifestyle also help to drive market growth.



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230 Pages): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12869



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Size by Product Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Ventricular Assist Devices, Pacemakers, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy), End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 28.63 billion Growth Rate 6.93% Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2019 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered Product type, end-user, and region. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered Abiomed Inc., Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Lepu Medical, Abbot Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Berlin Heart GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc, Osypka Medical GmbH, and among others. Report Coverage product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, business strategies, segment market share, product development & innovations, recent developments, joint venture, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, SWOT analysis, and key financial information.

Key Findings of Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market



The pacemakers segment led the market with a value of around 4.73 billion in 2021.



The product type segment is divided into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, ventricular assist devices, pacemakers, and cardiac resynchronization therapy. The pacemakers segment led the market with a value of around 4.73 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to favorable government regulations for developing advanced pacemakers.



The hospital segment led the market with a value of around 6.44 billion in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. The hospital segment led the market with a value of around 6.44 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of health insurance worldwide.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12869



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The North American region emerged as the largest global congestive heart failure treatment devices market, with a market value of around 7.42 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the congestive heart failure treatment devices market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.



Competitive Analysis:



The significant market players include Abiomed Inc., Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Lepu Medical, Abbot Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Berlin Heart GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc, Osypka Medical GmbH, and among others.



Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12869



About the report:



The global breakfast cereals market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com