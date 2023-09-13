Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market Size To Worth USD 1.39 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.3%

New York, United States , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market Size is to grow from USD 0.83 billion in 2022 to USD 1.39 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the projected period. The worldwide need for less lethal ammunition is increasing. This is a major growth driver in the global Less Lethal Ammunition Market. The Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market. The report examines key market segments, trends, drivers, restraints, the competitive landscape, and significant market factors.

Less lethal ammunition is a market for specialized projectiles and ammunition that are designed to incapacitate or control individuals without causing fatal injuries. Less lethal ammunition is primarily used by law enforcement agencies, military forces, and private security firms as a non-lethal alternative to traditional firearms and ammunition. It is also used for crowd control, riot control, and self-defense. The global market for less lethal ammunition has grown significantly in recent years as a result of a number of factors, including increased public safety concerns, the need for effective non-lethal force options, and a growing emphasis on human rights and minimizing casualties. The market is driven by demand from law enforcement agencies all over the world, particularly in regions prone to civil unrest or where strict regulations govern the use of lethal force. However, the use and approval of less lethal ammunition varies by stakeholder, which includes law enforcement agencies, military organizations, policymakers, and the general public. Some may consider it less effective or question its dependability in comparison to more lethal alternatives. It can be difficult to gain trust and confidence in the capabilities and safety of less lethal ammunition, hindering its widespread adoption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Rubber Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Plastic Bullets, Paintballs, and Others), By Weapon Type (Shotguns, Launchers), By End User (Law Enforcement, Military, Self Defense, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The rubber bullets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period.

The global market for less lethal ammunition is divided into several product categories, including rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, plastic bullets, paintballs, and others. Rubber bullets are projected to account for the largest share of the global less lethal ammunition market throughout the forecast period. Rubber bullets are designed to cause pain and immobility while not penetrating the body or inflicting fatal injuries. They are commonly used to disperse crowds, control riots, and apprehend individuals.

The shotguns segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period.

The global less lethal ammunition market is divided into shotguns and launchers based on weapon type. Among these, shotguns are projected to account for the majority share of the global less lethal ammunition market throughout the forecast period. Shotguns are particularly useful for delivering less lethal rounds such as bean bag rounds, rubber bullets, and other impact projectiles. They have the necessary power and range to accurately engage targets while minimizing the risk of lethal injury.

The law enforcement segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate in the global less lethal ammunition market during the forecast period.

The global less lethal ammunition market is segmented by end user into law enforcement, military, self defense, and others. The law enforcement segment is expected to expand at the highest rate in the global less lethal ammunition market throughout the forecast period. The global trend of militarization of law enforcement departments, as well as an increase in political disputes and civil unrest, can be attributed to segmental growth.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global less lethal ammunition market during the study period.

North America is anticipated to have the biggest share of the global less lethal ammunition market throughout the forecast period. The region's high demand is mainly fueled by the widespread use of less lethal weapons and ammunition by law enforcement, military, and civilian fields. In addition, the existence of leading manufacturers and research institutions in the region supports the expansion of the less lethal ammunition market.

Latin America is anticipated to expand at the highest rate in the global less lethal ammunition market throughout the forecast period. Latin America is seeing an increase in demand for less lethal ammunition as a result of high crime rates, political protests, and the need for effective crowd control measures. The use of less lethal weapons by law enforcement and security forces to address human rights concerns has fueled market growth in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market include Combined Systems, Inc., Lightfield Ammunition Corporation, Federal Ammunition, Nonlethal Technologies, Inc., The Safariland Group, Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc., Mace Security International, Inc., Sage Control Ordnance, Inc., Security Devices International, Inc., Winchester Ammunition, Chemring Group PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Verney-Carron SA, Brenneke Ammunition GmbH, Trust Eibarres SA, and Among Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Helsing, the leading European supplier of software and hardware for defence systems, and Rheinmetall, a seasoned, trusted partner of digitalized armed forces worldwide, have announced a strategic partnership to transform land defence capabilities.

