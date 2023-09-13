ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 242

13 September 2023





Guidance for the 2023/24 financial year

ChemoMetec has today approved the annual report for 2022/23, including the guidance for 2023/24, which is considered inside information.

For 2023/24, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 400-435 million (2022/23: DKK 442.3 million) and EBITDA in the range of DKK 200-220 (2022/23: DKK 251.0 million).

The annual report for 2022/23, which is released along with this announcement, sets out the underlying assumptions applied in the preparation of the guidance for 2023/24.





Additional information

Rasmus Kofoed, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 26 72 68 19

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 25 51 87 24





About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.

ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.