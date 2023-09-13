Readout on SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman’s Conversation at TriNet PeopleForce Conference

BROOKLYN, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, September 12, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman traveled to New York City to attend TriNet’s PeopleForce 2023 conference. Administrator Guzman participated in a fireside chat with Michael Mendenhall, TriNet’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer, where she highlighted how President Biden’s Investing in America economic agenda has led to a historic small business boom across the country.

"The SBA deploys over $40 billion in capital every year, and that's where we power up the

future,” said Administrator Guzman during the fireside chat. “There's a small business boom in this country right now with over 13.1 million new applications since President Biden took office, and that represents a tremendous amount of hope and opportunity.”

Administrator Guzman added, “At the SBA, we try to help businesses navigate regulation, to anticipate those challenges and those risks, and use our resources to prepare your business so that you can withstand any of those issues and not face disruption.”

TriNet provides payroll and human resources solutions to small businesses across America, and is a member of the SBA’s Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), a joint public-private

co-sponsorship between the SBA and Business Forward designed to connect small businesses with critical digital resources from major tech companies as they start and expand their e-commerce operations.

President Biden’s first 31 months in office have been the greatest period for new small business growth in American history. During that same time, private companies have committed $511 billion in investments, creating good-paying jobs that will boost U.S. competitiveness, rebuild infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, and help build a clean energy economy. Additionally, thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, about $300.1 billion in federal funding has already been announced for infrastructure projects nationwide.

For follow-up interview requests for Administrator Guzman, please contact Rebecca Galanti at rebecca.galanti@sba.gov.



