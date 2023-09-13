TalkingParents Hosts Webinar on Combating Co-Parent Harassment and Abuse

Fort Walton Beach, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents, is hosting their final Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar of the year in October. “High Conflict Co-Parenting: Combating Harassment and Abuse” will be an interview-style presentation and live Q&A session detailing some of the more common high conflict scenarios, techniques and advice for dealing with them, and how a co-parenting communication service like TalkingParents can be utilized to help.

“Post-separation abuse and harassment are both huge issues faced by the co-parenting community today. At TalkingParents, this is not something we take lightly, and we want to help provide a line of defense for parents experiencing these scenarios in their daily lives. Whether or not a co-parenting app is in play, there are strategies that parents in high conflict situations can use to protect themselves and their children, which is why we’re making experts readily available to provide guidance.”

-Heather Ruiz, Director of Marketing

This free webinar features speakers Brook Olsen and Kelli Avallone. Olsen is a Divorce and Custody Coach, Certified Divorce Mediator, and Certified Parenting Educator with the International Network for Children and Families. His knowledge of how the nervous system works and the role it plays in the psychological and physiological reactions to trauma, conflict, and anxiety brings a holistic approach to his work with families caught in the high conflict cycle. Avallone is a Family Law Attorney specializing in high conflict litigation. She attended California Western School of Law. After managing a Family Law Firm in La Jolla for four years, Avallone started her own boutique law firm in Southern California.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents “High Conflict Co-Parenting: Combating Harassment and Abuse,” Tuesday, October 10, 10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Attachment