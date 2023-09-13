Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is estimated to be US$ 2.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA have become an important tool used for transferring genetic material into cells. Adenovirus, herpes simplex virus, lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) are some of the examples of vectors.

Growing prevalence of cancer diseases across globe has given positive impact on market growth. Rising investment in research & development activities in development of gene therapies and emergence of COVID-19 pandemic which has given rise in search of viral vector-based vaccines has provided lucrative opportunities in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market growth.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, AGC Biologics launched new “ProntoLVV’ and “BravoAAV” viral vector platforms. The new launched platform includes, in-network plasmid DNA supplies, and has production capacity at different scales up to 2000L and adhesion up to 750L with prequalified scale-down models.

Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of diseases and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies coupled with wide use of vectors in development of advanced therapies has become a major contribution in market growth. Well-developed and advanced research & development institutes in developed countries and presence of major & emerging players is anticipated to increase the demand for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market growth.

Company Profiles:

Key Companies

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

FinVector Vision Therapies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies)

MassBiologics

SIRION Biotech

Cobro Biologics

Merck KGaA

Oxford Biomedica PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Gilead Company

Report scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Plasmid DNA, Viral Vectors, and Non-viral Vectors



By Application - Cancer, Inherited Disorder, Infectious Diseases, and Other Applications Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Definition and Segmentation:

The Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market involves the production and commercialization of viral vectors and plasmid DNA, which are critical components in gene therapy, gene editing, and vaccine development.

Market segments may include viral vectors (adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus, adeno-associated virus, etc.), plasmid DNA, and services related to manufacturing and development.

Growth Drivers:

Gene Therapy Advancements: Growing interest and investment in gene therapy for treating genetic disorders, cancer, and other diseases are fueling the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

Growing interest and investment in gene therapy for treating genetic disorders, cancer, and other diseases are fueling the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Vaccine Development: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccine research, further boosting demand for manufacturing capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccine research, further boosting demand for manufacturing capabilities. Gene Editing Technologies: Advancements in CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene editing technologies require efficient delivery systems, driving the need for viral vectors.

Advancements in CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene editing technologies require efficient delivery systems, driving the need for viral vectors. Orphan Diseases : Focus on rare and orphan diseases that can be treated with gene therapies is contributing to target market growth.

: Focus on rare and orphan diseases that can be treated with gene therapies is contributing to target market growth. Investment and Funding: Increased funding from governments, pharmaceutical companies, and venture capitalists is supporting research and manufacturing in this sector.

3. Market Challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulatory requirements for gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing can pose challenges to market players.

Stringent regulatory requirements for gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing can pose challenges to market players. Production Scalability: Meeting the increasing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA while maintaining quality and scalability is a complex challenge.

Meeting the increasing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA while maintaining quality and scalability is a complex challenge. Supply Chain Disruptions: The market can be vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Trends:

Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for capacity expansion and technology sharing.

Collaboration and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for capacity expansion and technology sharing. Customized Solutions: Growing interest in tailor-made viral vectors and plasmid DNA to meet specific therapeutic needs.

Growing interest in tailor-made viral vectors and plasmid DNA to meet specific therapeutic needs. Adoption of Single-Use Bioreactors: Increased use of single-use bioreactors for production due to flexibility and reduced risk of contamination.

Increased use of single-use bioreactors for production due to flexibility and reduced risk of contamination. Emerging Market Expansion: Expanding manufacturing facilities in emerging markets to reduce production costs.

Expanding manufacturing facilities in emerging markets to reduce production costs. Automation and Process Optimization: Adoption of automation and optimization strategies to enhance production efficiency.

Future Outlook:

The Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by expanding applications in gene therapy, gene editing, and vaccine development.

Innovations in manufacturing processes, scalability, and regulatory pathways will shape the market's future.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing demand for gene therapy, gene editing, and vaccine development. Key factors include advancements in technology, growing investments, and strategic collaborations. Challenges include regulatory complexities and scalability. The target market's future appears promising, with continued growth anticipated in the field of genetic medicine and vaccine production.

