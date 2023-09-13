Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size on Track to Hit USD 71.47 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 22.32% | Revolutionizing IT Management

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “IT Operations Analytics Market By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Visual Analytics, Machine-Based Learning, Root-Cause Analytics, User-Behavior Analytics), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises Small, Medium Organizations), By Development Mode (On-Demand, On-Premises), By Application (Real-Time Log Analytic, Cloud Monitoring, Application Performance Management, Virtualization Monitoring, Network And Security Management, Infrastructure Management), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government, IT And Telecom Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Travel And Hospitality, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global IT Operations Analytics Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 71.47 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22.32% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is IT Operations Analytics? How big is the IT Operations Analytics Industry?

Report Overview:

The global IT Operations Analytics market size was worth around USD 14.27 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 71.47 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 22.32% between 2023 and 2030.

The tool that is used in IT companies for monitoring the systems is called IT operations analytics. Processing, gathering, and interpreting data from a variety of IT operations sources is made easier with its support. This knowledge assists in predicting prospective problems and guiding decision-makers to correct the errors that have been made.

Global IT Operations Analytics Market: Growth Factors

The increasing usage of cloud-based IT Operations Analytic (ITOA) solutions and the growing demand for the management of massive amounts of IT data are likely to fuel the growth of the worldwide IT operations analytics market over the forecast period. An enormous amount of operational data is being produced, and this volume is quickly growing as a result of the rapid expansion of the information technology industry. ITOA gives relevant insights by efficiently analysing massive amounts of data, making it superior to traditional data analytics tools in this regard. In addition, ITOA solutions assist businesses in determining the fundamental reasons behind IT system performance issues and conducting analyses in a manner that is more efficient and cost-effective. However, the ever-changing landscape of the information technology industry and the declining investment rates of IT companies in the development of new systems may slow the expansion of the market. The vast majority of businesses rely on conventional data analysis tools rather than making investments in ITOA solutions.

The primary reason for this is that people aren't aware of the advantages that ITOA has over more conventional data analysis methods. Tools for traditional data entry are efficient in terms of cost and do not require a significant amount of money to be spent on their upkeep. The expansion of the global market for IT operations analytics could be hampered by the aforementioned factors in the time to come. However, these tools are designed to look into a certain area of work and deliver solutions that are domain-centric. IT organisations all over the world employ a variety of monitoring tools in order to keep track of their own performance. These kinds of tools do not offer the possibility of cross-domain correlation or visibility during the entire process. Nevertheless, businesses are looking for an alternative that can both supply solutions and control overall system components. The ability of ITOA to investigate and work on issues relating to IT as well as those that cross domains will create a better potential for its adoption during the predicted period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.27 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 71.47 billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.32% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players NetApp, Hitachi, Humio, Optanix, OpsDataStore, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BMC Software Inc., ExtraHop Networks, Glassbeam Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Digitate, BMC, Broadcom, VMware, among others. Key Segment By Type, By By Technology, By Organization Size, By Development Mode, By Application, By Vertical, and By Region, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

IT Operations Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for IT operational analytics on a global scale may be broken down into four distinct submarkets: end-users, types of applications, types of deployments, and applications. When broken down by application, the network and security management category is anticipated to experience the most increase over the course of the projection period. Management of the network and its security provides detailed information on the performance of individual network components. This information is used to determine the load on network equipment and its overall level of performance. In addition to this, these systems offer unrestricted sight throughout the network and create information regarding the assets. Because these tools offer such advantages, it is anticipated that the utilisation of network and security management tools would increase at a rate that is healthy.

The global IT Operations Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Predictive Analytics

Visual Analytics

Machine-Based Learning

Root-Cause Analytics

User-Behavior Analytics

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises Small

Medium Organizations

By Development Mode

On-demand

On-premises

By Application

Real-time Log Analytic

Cloud Monitoring

Application Performance Management

Virtualization Monitoring

Network and Security Management

Infrastructure Management

By Vertical

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing, Others

IT Operations Analytics Market By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Visual Analytics, Machine-Based Learning, Root-Cause Analytics, User-Behavior Analytics), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises Small, Medium Organizations), By Development Mode (On-Demand, On-Premises), By Application (Real-Time Log Analytic, Cloud Monitoring, Application Performance Management, Virtualization Monitoring, Network And Security Management, Infrastructure Management), By Vertical (Healthcare, Government, IT And Telecom Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), Travel And Hospitality, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global IT Operations Analytics market include -

NetApp

Hitachi

Humio

Optanix

OpsDataStore

Appnomic

Apptio, Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

ExtraHop Networks

Glassbeam Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Splunk Inc.

Digitate

BMC

Broadcom

and VMware.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

By Technology, The market for predictive analytics is anticipated to expand at a quicker clip in the coming years.

On the basis of Organization size, Large Enterprises dominated the market.

Based on the application, network and security management segment had the largest market share.

Based on the verticles, the BFSI segment represented 25% of the market Due to banking and financial firms' rising usage of analytics solutions for internal operations.

Based on region, Early adoption of IT operations analytics solutions in North America contributed 35% of revenue.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for IT Operations Analytics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the IT Operations Analytics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the IT Operations Analytics Industry?

What segments does the IT Operations Analytics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the IT Operations Analytics Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By Organization Size, By Development Mode, By Application, By Vertical, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

In the global IT Operations Analytics market, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rapidly developing IT infrastructure, rising adoption of advanced technology by manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods is fueling the global IT operational analytics market in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are contributing a major share of the market. North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue generation, followed by Europe. Europe holds a considerable share of the market and it is growing at a steady rate. Developed IT infrastructure and an increasing rate of adoption of newer technologies are contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



