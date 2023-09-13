Wireless Connectivity Market Size Will Attain USD 219.86 Billion by 2030 Growing at 15.06% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Wireless Connectivity Market By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart, Bluetooth Smart/Ant+, NFC, EnOcean, Cellular, Z-Wave, ISA100, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart, ZigBee, GNSS, ANT+, WHART And Thread), By Application (Wearable Devices, Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Building Automation, Agriculture And Industrial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global wireless connectivity market size was valued at around USD 71.60 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% and is anticipated to reach USD 219.86 billion by 2030.”

Wireless Connectivity Market Overview:

Wireless connectivity is used to reduce the complexity of cable networks used in communication networks, residences, and other organizations. Numerous electrical devices utilize wireless connection apparatus. GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are becoming standard on an increasing number of devices, including mobile phones and smartphones.

Wireless connectivity is also required for a variety of Internet of Things applications, including control devices, gateways, and cloud computation. IoT devices utilize wireless connectivity to support an access point from which data transmission and communication between two devices occurs. In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for wireless connectivity in the workplace in order to improve operation efficiency, save money, and make quicker decisions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 71.60 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 219.86 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15.06% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics N.V, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Atmel Corp., NXP Semiconductor N.V, MediaTek Inc. and EnOcean GmbH. Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Global Wireless Connectivity Market: Growth Factors

The market segment that is contributing more is the consumer electronics application. It is mainly owing to the rise in IoT and machine-to-machine communication. The market for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth smart technology is growing rapidly. The telecommunication and the consumer electronics market are growing rapidly which in turn is increasing the demand for the wireless connectivity market.

The need for real-time computing and the demand for connected devices have majorly driven the wireless connectivity market. The other wireless technology devices that have boosted the market growth are ZigBee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and the low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks. The lack of even communication principles is challenging the wireless connectivity network market growth. In addition to it, the interferences of other electromagnetic sources, physical objects, and the layered structure also hamper the evolution of wireless connectivity technology.

Wireless Connectivity Market: Segmentation

Global wireless connectivity is segmented into its technology, application, and by geography. On the basis of the technology, the global market is globally segregated into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth smart, Bluetooth smart/Ant+, NFC, EnOcean, cellular, Z-Wave, ISA100, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth smart, ZigBee, GNSS, ANT+, WHART, and thread.

Based on the application, the wireless connectivity market is divided into wearable devices, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, telecommunication, healthcare, building automation, agriculture, and industrial. The global market is diversified into various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The region that is having the maximum market share is the North American region. Developed economies such as the US and Canada have a huge potential to help the market grow owing to the increase in the applications of the IoT.

These two regions are technically advanced countries and are open to adopting new technologies hence creating market opportunities for wireless connectivity. The Asia Pacific region is also contributing its share to the market growth. The government of the countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan is taking initiatives for the development of technologies that use wireless connectivity.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Wireless Connectivity market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Wireless Connectivity market include;

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics N.V

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Atmel Corp.

NXP Semiconductor N.V

MediaTek Inc.

EnOcean GmbH.

The global Wireless Connectivity market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth smart

Bluetooth smart/Ant+

NFC

EnOcean

cellular

Z-Wave

ISA100

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth smart

ZigBee

GNSS

ANT+

WHART and thread

By Application

Wearable Devices

Automotive And Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Building Automation

Agriculture And Industrial

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wireless Connectivity industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wireless Connectivity Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wireless Connectivity Industry?

What segments does the Wireless Connectivity Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wireless Connectivity Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

