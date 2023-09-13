The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Leads the Charge Toward Effective, Compassionate Care with Second Psych Mental Health Summit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an all-time-low of 31% of Americans reporting their mental health is “excellent,” the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) has announced its second Psych Mental Health Summit, “Behavioral and Psychiatric Health of the Vulnerable and Underserved Populations Across the Lifespan.” As one in five Americans now experiences a mental illness, USAHS leaders have maintained their focus on combating this urgent problem with the combined knowledge of the medical community and non-medical experts.



“This year’s Psych Mental Health Summit comes at a pivotal moment,” said Dr. Helene Vossos, associate professor of nursing programs at USAHS and former president of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA) in Florida. “I could not be more proud to witness, and contribute to, this vital synergy between healthcare providers and the community champions who aid vulnerable and underserved populations.”

With a focus on interprofessional collaboration, USAHS designed this year’s Psych Mental Health Summit as a bridge between healthcare providers and the community structures that provide support to the most at-risk populations. Along with USAHS students, alumni, and faculty, the summit will assemble community organization leaders and an impressive array of healthcare professionals across many disciplines: nursing, advanced practice nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, clinical social work, and mental health specialties.

Five healthcare experts will speak at the event:

(Keynote Speaker) Dr. Tony Bullington D.C.C., the Director of the CARF Accredited Center for Behavioral Health with the Seminole Tribe of Florida is based on the Brighton Seminole Reservation

Dr. Sarah M. I. Cartwright, the Interim Executive Director for the School of Nursing, encompassing the Master of Science in Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and Post-graduate Nursing Certificate programs

Melissa Rudd, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, Associate Professor of MSN Program

Dr. Michelle R. Scargle, a practicing psychiatrist in Clearwater, Florida

Dr. Helene Vossos, a nationally board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, adult nurse practitioner, nurse educator, author and nursing leader



Summit sessions will seek to identify obstacles, reveal best practices, and promote interprofessional understanding to alleviate health disparities among vulnerable populations. A rich session agenda with five keynotes will illuminate mental health challenges faced by diverse populations, such as LGBTQIA+ school-aged children, indigenous peoples, and the previously incarcerated.

Sessions include the following:

Managing Schizophrenia and Bipolar 1 Disorder: An Effective Treatment Approach

New methods and frameworks for treating patients with severe mental illness

Drug Free Duval — Opioid Abuse and Narcan Training

An exploration of the links between ‌a common substance use disorder and mental illness, as well as best practices for treatment

LGBTQIA+ Diverse School-Aged Children and Healthcare Professional Skills

Treatment strategies for one of the most vulnerable populations providers may encounter

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST. Those interested may attend either virtually or in person on USAHS’s St. Augustine campus at 1 University Boulevard St. Augustine, FL 32086. The Psych Mental Health Summit awards 8 contact hours for participants. The fee to attend is $139.

To register for the USAHS Psych Mental Health Summit, visit: https://www.usa.edu/event/psych-mental-health-summit-20230930/

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, graduate nursing, education, health science and healthcare administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001, https://www.wscuc.org/about/ , and demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility through its B Corp certification. For more information: www.usa.edu .