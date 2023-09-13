Mondelēz International’s CoLab Tech Program Announces Start-Ups Selected to Participate in Its Inaugural Class

CoLab Tech is a start-up engagement program focused on accelerating companies that address key R&D topics and priority areas for Mondelēz International

Applications were open to early-stage businesses in North America and Europe

The 9 participants selected represent alternative ingredient, food safety, improved manufacturing and regenerative agriculture technologies



CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the 9 companies chosen to participate in CoLab Tech, an accelerator program led by the company’s research and development team to collaborate with start-ups in addressing technology-driven food production and sustainability challenges.

CoLab Tech sought early-stage businesses with disruptive solutions that can help accelerate growth and innovation in chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks, while enhancing the global snacking leader’s technological priorities, including reducing carbon footprints, enhancing sensory experiences, improving nutrition profiles and modernizing production processes.

The program, selected entrepreneurs in North America and Europe, received applications from all over the world.

“One of the most exciting parts of this process was learning about the creative and clever solutions being developed across the globe to solve the food industry’s most pressing ingredient, process and sustainability challenges,” said Ian Noble, Vice President for Global Ingredient Research & Development at Mondelēz International. “We are eager to start learning from and collaborating with these cutting-edge entrepreneurs who will introduce us to new capabilities and also learn from our expertise.”

The nine companies are:

Captic: The Belgium-based start-up delivers secure and reliable AI-vision solutions that can integrate into a company’s current production processes to provide actionable insights to optimize production efficiency.

Computomics: The UK-based company’s platform uses machine learning and metagenomics analysis to monitor different types of pathogens in real time, from the early soil stages to manufacturing facilities.

Cultivated Biosciences: The Switzerland-based start-up uses fermentation technology to create a sustainable dairy-free, creamy fat ingredient that can substitute for animal-based ingredients in multiple functions and formulas.

Eggmented Reality: The Israel-based company uses material sciences and precision fermentation to develop customized ingredient functionality solutions.

Epogee: The U.S.-based ingredient business produces a modified plant-based oil that cuts up to 92 percent of calories, total fat and saturated fat compared to traditional fats and oils, while maintaining mouthfeel, satiety and texture.

Prote-in: The Italy-based company produces carbon negative, farm-free proteins using a proprietary continuous CO2 fermentation technology that offsets 1.8kg of captured CO2 for every 1kg of single cell protein.

SoilTech Wireless: The U.S.-based company develops wireless sensing technology and data analytics platforms to help drive optimization, sustainability and traceability throughout the global agriculture supply chain.

Stephane Thermal Runs: The French-based start-up created unique sensors and software to optimize thermal profiling in baked snacks.

WNWN Food Labs: The UK-based company uses fermentation to create alternative cocoa ingredients.



The cohort will participate in a 12-week curriculum that includes hands-on experiences, virtual sessions, 1:1 mentorship and access to Mondelēz International’s global network of partners and experts.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

About SnackFutures

SnackFutures is the Mondelēz International innovation and venture hub, deliberately designed to push boundaries in snacking by capitalizing on consumer trends and emerging growth opportunities in well-being snacks around the world. The group’s priorities support incremental growth against three key strategic areas: invent new brands and businesses, invest in early stage entrepreneurs, and amplify the SnackFutures impact with the CoLab start-up engagement program. Learn more at www.snackfutures.com .

Contacts: Desiree Battaglia (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) 1-847-943-4772 1-847-943-5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com



