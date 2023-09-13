Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

13% growth of SaaS revenue in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared to the first half of fiscal 2022



Atlanta, GA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 which ended July 31, 2023.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $5.8 million as compared to $6.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. For the six months ended July 31, 2023, revenue totaled $11.1 million as compared to $11.9 million during the same period of fiscal 2022. The change in total revenue was attributable to lower professional services revenue offset by higher SaaS revenue. As previously reported, the Company had a large professional services contract which did not renew at the end of its 2022 fiscal year. This professional services product is not expected to be part of the Company’s core business going forward.

During the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023, SaaS revenue grew $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($2.5 million) compared to a net a loss of ($3.3 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. For the first six months of fiscal 2023, net loss totaled ($5.4 million) compared to a net loss of ($6.1 million) during the first six months of fiscal 2022. The improvement in net loss was the result of lower headcount associated with the non-renewal of a large professional services contract, as well as cost savings achieved through the previously announced integration of the Avelead and eValuator divisions and non-cash valuation adjustments. The Company believes the decreased net loss on lower total revenue demonstrates the value of growing our high-margin SaaS business.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($0.9 million) compared to ($1.1 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. For the six months ended July 31, 2023, adjusted EBITDA was ($2.2 million) compared to ($2.4 million) during the six months ended July 31, 2022.

As of July 31, 2023, the Company’s total Booked SaaS Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) was $17.6 million compared to $17.2 million as of January 31, 2023. $3.4 million of the Booked SaaS ACV was unimplemented as of July 31, 2023. Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal.

Management Commentary

“The Streamline Health team has made significant progress as an organization in fiscal 2023. Our innovation team made significant advancements during the first half of the year which we expect to result in improved implementation timelines and lower expenses, while the services team has ensured our clients are receiving world-class support regardless of solution,” stated Tee Green, Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “While our growth team has been encumbered by significant macro headwinds, health systems remain excited about the potential to transform their revenue cycle with our suite of pre-bill solutions which ensure they are accurately paid for all of the care they’ve provided.”

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291. Following the conference call, management will host one-on-one meetings at the Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York, NY.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13741041. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline’s management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline’s management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline’s business operations.

Streamline defines “adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to “loss from continuing operations” is included in this press release.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal. Booked SaaS ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. Booked SaaS ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue. There is no GAAP measure comparable to Booked SaaS ACV.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Software as a service $ 3,531,000 $ 3,117,000 $ 6,706,000 $ 5,948,000 Maintenance and support 1,100,000 1,118,000 2,257,000 2,228,000 Professional fees and licenses 1,139,000 1,757,000 2,139,000 3,751,000 Total revenues 5,770,000 5,992,000 11,102,000 11,927,000 Operating expenses: Cost of software as a service 1,893,000 1,532,000 3,482,000 3,029,000 Cost of maintenance and support 32,000 90,000 121,000 136,000 Cost of professional fees and licenses 1,022,000 1,582,000 2,130,000 3,248,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,107,000 3,934,000 7,913,000 8,435,000 Research and development 1,305,000 1,461,000 3,006,000 2,773,000 Acquisition-related costs 9,000 49,000 44,000 139,000 Total operating expenses 8,368,000 8,648,000 16,696,000 17,760,000 Operating loss (2,598,000 ) (2,656,000 ) (5,594,000 ) (5,833,000 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (267,000 ) (189,000 ) (515,000 ) (321,000 ) Acquisition earnout valuation adjustments 359,000 (475,000 ) 723,000 25,000 Other (1,000 ) 50,000 31,000 83,000 Loss before income taxes (2,507,000 ) (3,270,000 ) (5,355,000 ) (6,046,000 ) Income tax expense (8,000 ) (2,000 ) (61,000 ) (13,000 ) Net loss $ (2,515,000 ) $ (3,272,000 ) $ (5,416,000 ) $ (6,059,000 ) Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of common shares – basic and diluted 56,357,684 47,231,296 56,164,282 47,129,879





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

July 31,

2023 January 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,087,000 $ 6,598,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $94,000 and $132,000, respectively 2,790,000 7,719,000 Contract receivables 940,000 960,000 Prepaid and other current assets 895,000 710,000 Total current assets 8,712,000 15,987,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $266,000 and $246,000 respectively 106,000 79,000 Right-of use asset for operating lease — 32,000 Capitalized software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $7,107,000 and $6,224,000, respectively 6,105,000 5,846,000 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,527,000 and $2,627,000, respectively 13,893,000 14,793,000 Goodwill 23,089,000 23,089,000 Other 1,410,000 1,695,000 Total non-current assets 44,603,000 45,534,000 Total assets $ 53,315,000 $ 61,521,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 657,000 $ 626,000 Accrued expenses 1,939,000 3,265,000 Current portion of term loan 1,000,000 750,000 Deferred revenues 6,724,000 8,361,000 Current portion of operating lease obligation — 35,000 Acquisition earnout liability 3,015,000 3,738,000 Total current liabilities 13,335,000 16,775,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 8,517,000 8,964,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 212,000 167,000 Other non-current liabilities 147,000 104,000 Total non-current liabilities 8,876,000 9,235,000 Total liabilities 22,211,000 26,010,000 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 85,000,000 shares authorized; 58,895,071 and 57,567,210 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 589,000 576,000 Additional paid in capital 132,933,000 131,973,000 Accumulated deficit (102,418,000 ) (97,038,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 31,104,000 35,511,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,315,000 $ 61,521,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (5,416,000 ) $ (6,059,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,134,000 2,199,000 Acquisition earnout valuation adjustments (723,000 ) (25,000 ) Provision for deferred income taxes 43,000 — Share-based compensation expense 1,109,000 657,000 Provision for credit losses — 21,000 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and contract receivables 4,985,000 329,000 Other assets (146,000 ) (742,000 ) Accounts payable 31,000 (109,000 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,361,000 ) 364,000 Deferred revenue (1,592,000 ) 414,000 Net cash used in operating activities (936,000 ) (2,951,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (47,000 ) (10,000 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,026,000 ) (871,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,073,000 ) (881,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of bank term loan (250,000 ) — Payments related to settlement of employee share-based awards (252,000 ) (141,000 ) Other — 6,000 Net cash used in financing activities (502,000 ) (135,000 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,511,000 ) (3,967,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,598,000 9,885,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,087,000 $ 5,918,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

NEW BOOKINGS

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

July 31, 2023 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Software as a service 765,000 2,841,000 Maintenance and support - - Professional fees and licenses 266,000 364,000 Q2 2023 Bookings $ 1,031,000 3,205,000 Q2 2022 Bookings $ 5,152,000 14,015,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)