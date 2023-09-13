Elizabeth Hoover, Associate Director of Partners at DMi Partners, Named Finalist in the 2023 Global Performance Marketing Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today is proud to announce that Elizabeth Hoover , Associate Director of Partnership Development, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2023 Global Performance Marketing Awards . Hoover has earned this recognition in the coveted “One to Watch” category, underscoring her exceptional talent and global performance marketing industry achievements.



The Global Performance Marketing Awards, co-hosted by HelloPartner and PerformanceIN , celebrate excellence in campaigns and strategies across various sectors, including agencies, brands, publishers, creators, and the technologies that empower them. The awards program encompasses various outcome-based marketing categories, including affiliate marketing, performance media, partnerships, and influencer marketing. Hoover's “One to Watch” nomination is a testament to her remarkable contributions and status as a rising star.

Hoover, known for helping DMi and its clients make significant gains through international affiliate expansion, brings seven years of experience in affiliate marketing, commerce content, client management, partner recruitment, and influencer marketing. She joined DMi Partners in 2018, bringing experience from technology and brand-side roles. Her commitment to excellence and innovation led to her inclusion in the PerformanceIN Top 50 list in 2021, showcasing her significant impact on the industry.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized among such talented professionals in the performance marketing industry. This nomination motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible and delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Hoover.

“DMi congratulates Elizabeth on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to her continued success in building growth for her team and our clients. Her recognition as a finalist in the Performance Marketing Awards is a testament to her outstanding contributions to our clients and the industry. She has built incredible groundwork for continued growth of our international affiliate program, and we are thrilled to have her on our team,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

